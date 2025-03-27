‘The Price is Right’ Contestant Breaks Game & Blames Host Drew Carey

After a two-day hiatus, The Price is Right returned with a wild start. The game show was off the air for a few days due to March Madness, but TPIR had some madness of its own.

On Monday, March 24, Yanira, from Hawaii, bet on a pair of 128 GB smartphones. She bid $1,000, and they were retailed at $1,398, so she won the bid and got to come to the stage to play a game with host Drew Carey.

Yanira got to play Switcharoo, which is a game played for a car and four other small prizes. The name comes from the fact that the contestant can switch the numbers around on their second turn if they get it wrong the first time. The prices are all missing one number, and the contestant has to match up the numbers to make the correct prices for all of the prizes.

The game show contestant had to find the prices for a refillable and reuseable fire extinguisher, a heavy-duty water-resistant lock box, a dry erase board easel and marker, and a three-tiered water fountain, along with the car.

Yanira had 30 seconds to put all of the prices in the correct spots. She put all of the numbers in on time but stressed about it and asked her friends in the audience for help. As Carey tried to talk to her, she touched the block that was in the fire extinguisher, and it fell out. “I broke it,” she said.

“No, you didn’t. Oh yeah, you did,” Carey said, putting it back in its place. As he touched the lip where the number lay, it fell out and onto the floor.

“You broke it more!” Yanira said to the host as she picked up the number block. Carey chuckled, along with the audience, and then set it on top of the other number below it.

“We’ll pretend that’s where it goes,” he said.

Once the disaster passed, TPIR revealed that she had two numbers correct. Yanira had the chance to go again and try to rearrange the numbers in another 30 seconds. After rearranging the numbers, Yanir had zero correct. The price for the car was $21,719, and she had $21,779. She didn’t win any of the prizes.

Yanira spun a 60 during the Showcase Showdown, but it wasn’t enough to advance to the Showcase Round.

“These games are hard,” said one YouTube user.

“Ouch,” wrote many others.

The Price Is Right, Weekdays, 11a/10c, CBS