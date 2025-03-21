Fox News’ Harris Faulkner Comes Up With Wild Death Penalty Scenario for Tesla Vandals

The drama surrounding Tesla and vandals damaging the vehicles in protest of Elon Musk‘s working with President Donald Trump took a bizarre turn on Thursday’s edition of The Faulkner Focus.

During an interview with White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, Fox News host Harris Faulkner came up with a strange hypothetical situation that could potentially see Trump sentence these vandals with the death penalty.

“I did some homework for this segment, and I want to start someplace that no one’s talking about,” Faulkner said. “What happens if there’s someone in one of these cars they blow up? That can happen. That becomes murder. Or worse. Terrorism plus.”

She continued, “And I know that on January 20th, the president signed into law… through an executive order, restoring the death penalty. Do you think this sort of thing… I hate to think it; people leave their children and pets in cars. I mean, you don’t know. This is deadly dangerous stuff these liberal protesters are playing with.”

Fox News is now talking about people getting the death penalty for attacking Teslas pic.twitter.com/b1zjiTKDaB — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 20, 2025

Leavitt nodded along with Faulkner’s scenario, noting that Trump “condemns” the violence and will punish those found vandalizing Tesla vehicles.

On Tuesday (March 18), a Tesla showroom in Las Vegas was set on fire. The Las Vegas police department and the FBI are investigating the incident as potential terrorism. This comes amid the FBI’s probe into at least three other blazes at Tesla facilities since January. There have also been reports of people writing offensive messages on Tesla vehicles.

“[Trump] will ensure that the harshest penalties are pursued for those who are engaging in this vicious violence that we have seen targeted at this American company,” Leavitt told Faulkner.

Leavitt continued, “The Democrats used to be the greatest cheerleaders for electric vehicles and for Tesla the company until Elon Musk decided to support and vote for Donald Trump. So the Trump derangement syndrome from the left is on true display with these attacks. It is getting dangerous, and the White House wholeheartedly condemns it.”

Musk has been working with Trump’s administration as the head of the non-official Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), which has been responsible for widespread federal cuts since January. Earlier this month, Trump hosted a Tesla promotional stunt outside the White House, where several Tesla vehicles were on display.

Faulker added, “Well, and as I just pointed out, the president gave himself another tool if this really goes dark, much darker than it already has.”

The Faulkner Focus, Weekdays, 11 am et, Fox News