Jimmy Kimmel Mocks ‘Used Car Salesman’ Trump’s Tesla Stunt

Jimmy Kimmel said that Donald Trump has “finally become the used car salesman we knew he was all along” after the President helped Elon Musk with a Tesla-buying publicity stunt on Tuesday (March 11).

On Tuesday’s episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the late-night host ripped into Musk and his car company, Tesla, which has seen a drop in sales all over the world.

“Elon is having a heck of a week,” Kimmel said in his opening monologue. “Tesla sales are down all over the world. Yesterday, Tesla had its biggest drop in five years. Elon Musk lost almost $30 billion in stock value yesterday. He may have to fire himself things are going so poorly.”

“This is not a good time to own a Tesla vehicle,” Kimmel continued. “There’ve been a lot of reports of angry Americans vandalizing Teslas, vandalizing charging stations, attacking the showrooms.”

In light of this, Trump talked up Tesla to reporters at the White House on Tuesday, where a number of Tesla vehicles were on display. The President was even-handed note cards listing the prices and selling points of various Tesla models.

“Trump took it upon himself to announce he will be buying a Tesla,” Kimmel added. “Even though he’s not allowed to drive a car. That should turn things around. I remember the time he saved Party City by buying a kazoo. It was heroic.”

Kimmel then pointed out how Trump campaigned against the use of electric cars for years and now finds himself buying one. “He flip-flops from zero to 60 in under five seconds,” the comedian quipped. “It’s really a thing of beauty. What a twist. The guy who spent the entire campaign screaming about how awful electric cars are is now buying an electric car.”

Noting how Trump basically gave a free “commercial” for Tesla at the White House, Kimmel added, “I would imagine they probably don’t even have a place to charge it at. Maybe he’ll make little Marco run on a hamster wheel.”

Elsewhere in his monologue, Kimmel touched on Trump’s continued attacks on Canada. This included his tariff increases and attempts to make Canada join the United States as the 51st state.

“I honestly believe the first time Trump said he wanted to make Canada a state, he was kidding, but then one of his lackeys said, ‘That’s a great idea, Mr. President,’ and now it’s a great idea even though it is a completely crazy idea that will never, ever happen,” Kimmel stated. “It just won’t. Why is he spending energy on this?”

“Who voted for this?” he continued. “What happened to the dog and the cats that were being eaten in Ohio? We never got to the bottom of it.”

You can watch Kimmel’s full monologue in the video above.