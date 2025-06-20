Fox News’ Harris Faulkner Rips Into ‘Ignorant’ Whoopi Goldberg

Whoopi Goldberg has come under fire for comments she made on The View during a discussion about the Israel-Iran conflict, and one person specifically calling her out is Fox News host Harris Faulkner, who called her “ignorant.”

On the Thursday, June 19, episode of The Faulkner Focus, the journalist called Goldberg’s comments “asinine,” adding, “You know, we’re two Black individuals and we’ve done well, we’re successful, and there’s a lot of other folks like us around. This is not Jim Crow, this is not slavery, and to be making those kind of comparisons is despicable.”

Specifically, Faulkner was referring to Whoopi’s comparison of being Black in America to living in Iran. After cohost Alyssa Farah Griffin pointed out, “I think it’s very different to live in the United States in 2025 than it is to live in Iran in 2025,” Goldberg replied, “Not if you’re Black.”

Faulkner added, “Just to make that comparison and not give the world credit on where we come from … it’s Juneteenth! It’s June 19. We know where we have been. That is not 2025.”

During Griffin and Goldberg’s debate, the former insisted, “The Iranian regime today is nothing compared to the United States.” Goldberg pointed out, “Every day we are worried. Do we have to be worried about our kids? Are our kids gonna get shot because they’re running through somebody’s neighborhood?”

Griffin continued to push back, acknowledging how Iran is “not the same universe” as the U.S. because “they don’t have free and fair elections.” She also urged her cohost to “remember there are places much darker than this country and people who deserve rights.”

Other Fox News hosts also took aim at Goldberg, with Sean Hannity comparing her comments to a Saturday Night Live bit and saying he wants to “erase” her comments from his memory.

Meanwhile, Faulkner continued to go in on Goldberg while cohosting Outnumbered. “She is ignorant of the facts,” Faulkner insisted. “I want to try to be kid because my expectation for Whoopi Goldberg is lower. I liked her better when she was playing on, you know, an actress on Star Trek: The Next Generation, where her character was based off this planet in space with aliens. Now she has become one.”