When Will ‘Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage’ Return?

Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage is still serving up laughs with its first season on CBS, but the jokes are on a brief pause as the annual basketball event known as March Madness unfolds.

The sports programming is taking over the weeknight schedule, pushing the Young Sheldon spinoff’s return to April. But when will new episodes officially resume? According to the network, things will pick back up on Thursday, April 3, with the episode “Goddess of the Music Store.”

The installment will follow Georgie (Montana Jordan) as he helps brother-in-law Connor (Dougie Baldwin) impress his new crush. Meanwhile, Mandy (Emily Osment), Audrey (Rachel Bay Jones), and Jim (Will Sasso) will struggle to butt out of Connor’s love life. Consider us intrigued!

CBS also revealed the title and logline for the episode that will air the following week on Thursday, April 10. (Photos are already out.) That episode, “Baby Fight,” will see Georgie and Mandy at odds over the idea of having another baby. Will they be able to get on the same page? Only time will tell.

While there’s a promise of more episodes as soon as April arrives, fans should also start preparing for the beginning of the end of Season 1 as CBS unveiled the two-part finale’s date. Set to air on Thursday, May 15, Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage Season 1 finale episodes are titled, “Guilt Boots” and “Big Decisions.”

The logline for the first half hour teases that Georgie panics when he learns that Jim is considering selling the tire store to his rival. Meanwhile, Mandy’s forced to confront a long-running lie. The second half will see tensions rise when Georgie finds out the truth about Mandy’s boss, and Georgie does all he can to buy the tire store before Jim sells it.

Stay tuned for more on the final episodes of Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage as we approach the show’s April return and May finale.

Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage, Returns Thursday, April 3, 8/7c, CBS