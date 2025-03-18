‘Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage’ Debates the Pros & Cons of Having Another Baby in First Look (PHOTOS)

Meaghan Darwish
Comments
Montana Jordan, Emily Osment, Zoe Perry, and Will Sasso in 'Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage'
Robert Voets / CBS

Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage

 More

Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage may be on a little bit of a break amid March Madness, but CBS is already giving fans some insight into what they can expect when Season 1 resumes in April, particularly with the episode, “Baby Fight.”

Airing on Thursday, April 10, the installment will follow the titular couple Georgie (Montana Jordan) and Mandy (Emily Osment) as they tackle the topic of babies. It seems they’re worried they’re not on the same page when they disagree about having another kid. Adding to the chaos of the matter is the role their parents play as Mary (Zoe Perry), Jim (Will Sasso), and Audrey (Rachel Bay Jones) struggle to stay out of the situation.

In anticipation of this episode’s arrival, CBS has shared several first-look photos that tease the push-pull dilemma between Georgie and Mandy as they examine the next chapter of their marriage. As fans will recall, the pair met in Young Sheldon and found themselves tied together when their relationship led to an unplanned pregnancy.

As mentioned above, this episode also sees the return of Young Sheldon favorite, Perry, who, according to the photos below, will appear alongside fellow vet Matt Hobby as Pastor Jeff. Additionally, it seems Mandy’s brother Connor (Dougie Baldwin) is finding himself swept up in the conflict as he appears in a few of the photos.

Are Georgie and Mandy ready for another baby or is CeeCee the only baby for them at this moment in time? Perhaps this upcoming episode will reveal all, but until it arrives on CBS, scroll down for a closer look at what’s to come when Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage returns to TV this April. And let us know what you hope to see in the comments section.

Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage, Season 1, Thursday, 8/7c, CBS

Emily Osment in 'Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage'
Robert Voets / CBS

Mandy delivers the weather report amid heavy rain.

Emily Osment and Casey Wilson in 'Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage' - 'Baby Fight'
Robert Voets / CBS

Mandy and her coworker Beth (Casey Wilson) catch up at the diner.

Emily Osment and Casey Wilson in 'Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage' Season 1
Robert Voets / CBS

Could their conversation stir up the baby topic?

Montana Jordan and Emily Osment in 'Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage' - 'Baby Fight'
Robert Voets / CBS

Or perhaps it’s this doctor’s visit Georgie & Mandy have with CeeCee.

Montana Jordan and Emily Osment in 'Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage' - 'Baby Fight'
Robert Voets / CBS

The newlyweds take a moment to chat.

Montana Jordan and Emily Osment in 'Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage' Season 1 - 'Baby Fight'
Robert Voets / CBS

Georgie gets a little bold by taking his shirt off.

Montana Jordan and Emily Osment in 'Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage' - 'Baby Fight'
Robert Voets / CBS

And the couple appears to have a discussion.

Montana Jordan and Emily Osment in 'Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage' - 'Baby Fight'
Robert Voets / CBS

But Mandy’s concerned face and Georgie’s content expression suggests they may be lost in translation.

Montana Jordan, Matt Hobby, and Zoe Perry in 'Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage' - 'Baby Fight'
Robert Voets / CBS

Could Georgie be seeking guidance from Pastor Jeff and Mary?

Montana Jordan and Zoe Perry in 'Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage' - 'Baby Fight'
Robert Voets / CBS

Mary gives her son a side-eye glance.

Montana Jordan in 'Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage' - 'Baby Fight'
Robert Voets / CBS

Georgie looks shocked as he takes a phone call.

Zoe Perry in 'Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage' - 'Baby Fight'
Robert Voets / CBS

But is Mary on the other line? And what could she be saying to him?

Montana Jordan and Zoe Perry in 'Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage' - 'Baby Fight'
Robert Voets / CBS

Perhaps the son and mother can sort things out so that Georgie and Mandy find themselves on the same page.

Montana Jordan and Zoe Perry in 'Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage' - 'Baby Fight'
Robert Voets / CBS

Montana Jordan and Zoe Perry pose for a TV son and mother photo on set.

Montana Jordan and Emily Osment in 'Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage' - 'Baby Fight'
Robert Voets / CBS

Mandy looks annoyed with Georgie in a tense moment.

Dougie Baldwin in 'Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage' Season 1 - 'Baby Fight'
Robert Voets / CBS

And Connor appears to be rather smug as he look over to the couch…

Dougie Baldwin and Montana Jordan in 'Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage' Season 1
Robert Voets / CBS

… where Georgie has found himself.

Will Sasso in 'Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage' Season 1
Robert Voets / CBS

What stance will Jim take?

Dougie Baldwin and Will Sasso in 'Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage' - 'Baby Fight'
Robert Voets / CBS

Perhaps Connor will have some influence there. Stay tuned to find out!

Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage

Casey Wilson

Dougie Baldwin

Emily Osment

Montana Jordan

Rachel Bay Jones

Will Sasso

Zoe Perry




Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Dave and Jenny Marrs
1
Why HGTV Fans Are Shocked by Jenny Marrs’ New Family Photo
Ben and Erin Napier
2
HGTV’s Ben Napier Opens Up About Health Issues After Dramatic Weight Loss
gracie abrams benson boone kelsea ballerini iheart awards
3
iHeartRadio Music Awards 2025 Red Carpet Arrivals
Austin Stowell and Kyle Schmid in 'NCIS: Origins'
4
Ask Matt: TV’s Origin Stories, CBS Cancellations, an Adolescent Star & More
Chris O'Donnell
5
Chris O’Donnell to Lead Spinoff ‘9-1-1: Nashville’