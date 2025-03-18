Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage may be on a little bit of a break amid March Madness, but CBS is already giving fans some insight into what they can expect when Season 1 resumes in April, particularly with the episode, “Baby Fight.”

Airing on Thursday, April 10, the installment will follow the titular couple Georgie (Montana Jordan) and Mandy (Emily Osment) as they tackle the topic of babies. It seems they’re worried they’re not on the same page when they disagree about having another kid. Adding to the chaos of the matter is the role their parents play as Mary (Zoe Perry), Jim (Will Sasso), and Audrey (Rachel Bay Jones) struggle to stay out of the situation.

In anticipation of this episode’s arrival, CBS has shared several first-look photos that tease the push-pull dilemma between Georgie and Mandy as they examine the next chapter of their marriage. As fans will recall, the pair met in Young Sheldon and found themselves tied together when their relationship led to an unplanned pregnancy.

As mentioned above, this episode also sees the return of Young Sheldon favorite, Perry, who, according to the photos below, will appear alongside fellow vet Matt Hobby as Pastor Jeff. Additionally, it seems Mandy’s brother Connor (Dougie Baldwin) is finding himself swept up in the conflict as he appears in a few of the photos.

Are Georgie and Mandy ready for another baby or is CeeCee the only baby for them at this moment in time? Perhaps this upcoming episode will reveal all, but until it arrives on CBS, scroll down for a closer look at what’s to come when Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage returns to TV this April. And let us know what you hope to see in the comments section.

Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage, Season 1, Thursday, 8/7c, CBS