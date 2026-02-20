‘The View’: Savannah Chrisley Reveals Where She Stands With Panelists After Cohosting Gig

Savannah Chrisley wrapped up her week-long guest hosting gig on The View during the Friday, February 20, episode. Amid Alyssa Farah Griffin‘s maternity leave, Chrisley joined the panelists on the show for five episodes, and there were several tense moments throughout the week.

During her final episode, Chrisley kicked off the show by reflecting on her experience with Whoopi Goldberg, Sara Haines, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, and Ana Navarro, and had surprising stories about her backstage interactions with the other women. Despite her various disagreements with the other women, Chrisley looked back fondly on the cohosting gig and said she’s leaving with positive impressions of the panelists.

“I just want to thank you all for giving me a voice and allowing me to sit at the table and believe totally differently, but have conversations that are hard and respectful,” Chrisley told Behar, Haines, Hostin, and Navarro (Goldberg is off on Fridays). “It’s the moments off camera that people don’t get to see, where we really do have more in common than differences.”

Hostin agreed and noted, “We have a lot in common and we didn’t know that!” Meanwhile, Haines joked that Behar is the “most unpredictable” of the panelists and revealed she’s been told that Behar provides the “best material” behind the scenes because it’s “not appropriate for television.”

Chrisley added, “I told my dad, Joy is my favorite! He was dying laughing. He’s like, ‘That’s unexpected, but I love it!'” Navarro joked that she was “glad we went through a week and no one needs electroshock therapy.”

To conclude the lovefest, Behar told Chrisley, “You were very good and very sweet. We all like you very much and are happy to have had you here.”

They then segued into a conversation about kids’ use of social media, where they all agreed that tech giants need to be held responsible for the dangers their apps create among young children. At the end of the discussion, Chrisley revealed some of the mean messages she’d received on social media during her stint as The View cohost, and Behar and Hostin urged her not to read the comments anymore.

It wasn’t like this all week, though. During the February 19 episode, the cohosts exploded on Chrisley as she defended Donald Trump and shut down the others when they called him racist.

The View, Weekdays, 11a/10c, ABC

