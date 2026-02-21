Bill Maher Slams Donald Trump’s ‘Karen’ Reaction to SCOTUS Tariff Ruling

What To Know Bill Maher criticized Donald Trump’s angry reaction to the Supreme Court’s decision blocking his emergency tariff powers, likening Trump to a “Karen” demanding to “speak to the manager.”

After the ruling, Trump lashed out at the justices and announced a 10% “global tariff” on Truth Social, claiming he had signed it into effect immediately.

Maher highlighted that the administration previously avoided congressional approval for tariffs because it was likely illegal, and questioned Trump’s alternative plans following the court’s decision.

Bill Maher sent a bold message to President Donald Trump‘s “Karen” reaction to a SCOTUS ruling on tariffs.

On the Friday, February 20 episode of Real Time With Bill Maher, the late-night host, 70, addressed the ruling during his opening monologue.

“I know why you’re happy today: The Supreme Court has finally has finally said no to Donald Trump on something,” he began, to which the audience cheered. “The Supreme Court, they struck down the request to have emergency powers to impose tariffs. They said yes to pretty much everything he wanted to do, but here they finally said, ‘You know what? Don’t f*** with the money.'”

Maher continued, “Trump took it very well — I’m joking, of course. He went bats*** about it, of course, said it was a disgrace, said, ‘These f***ing courts!’ He’s such a Karen, you know. I mean, everything is always, ‘I want to speak to the manager.’ And the Supreme Court said, ‘We’re the manager.'”

In response to the SCOTUS ruling, Trump, 79, called the Supreme Court justices who ruled against the tariffs “fools” and “lapdogs.” He also took to Truth Social to announce a 10% “global tariff.”

“It is my Great Honor to have just signed, from the Oval Office, a Global 10% Tariff on all Countries, which will be effective almost immediately,” he wrote.

Meanwhile, Maher pointed out on Real Time, “So after this whole year of tariffs, and you’ve been thinking to yourself, ‘Why didn’t the president think of doing this and confiding in Congress when the constitution says they have to, they did think of it. They thought it was illegal, so they didn’t do it.”

He added, “Now, the president says there are other ways he can get what he wants with the tariffs. I don’t know what they are. If you’ve ever been to Washington, D.C., and you’ve ever seen that majestic Supreme Court building, it’s gonna make a lovely ballroom. Or, maybe when he says that, it was just a joke. We don’t know.”

Real Time With Bill Maher, Fridays at 10/9c, HBO