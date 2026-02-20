What To Know Caleb Flynn, who auditioned for American Idol in 2013, was arrested for allegedly murdering his wife, Ashley.

In his 911 call, Flynn frantically told a dispatcher that someone had broken into his home and shot his wife.

Officers have accused the music pastor of staging the scene to look like a burglary.

Caleb Flynn, who auditioned for Season 12 of American Idol in 2013 but did not make it past Hollywood Week, was frantic on a 911 call before being arrested for allegedly murdering his wife, Ashley. In audio of the call, obtained by TMZ, Flynn told the dispatcher that someone had broken into his home and shot his wife, a substitute teacher and volleyball coach.

“Please, please hurry, please hurry,” he said through tears, before revealing that Ashley had “two shots to her head.” Flynn seemed to struggle to catch his breath during the call. “The door to the garage was wide open,” he said. “Please hurry, please.”

Flynn told the dispatcher that his daughters were in their bedrooms in the home. “I was with the children when it happened. They’re in their room, they’re not even awake,” he continued, through shaky breaths. He also told the dispatcher that there was “blood everywhere” and that Ashley was not responding.

Flynn was arrested for his wife’s murder on February 19, three days after she was killed. He was booked in county jail for murder, felonious assault, and tampering with evidence, according to TMZ. Officers accused Flynn of shooting Ashley and then staging the crime scene to make it look like a burglary.

During his 2013 Idol audition, Flynn spoke about his wife and love of music. “I auditioned because music is all I know,” he said. “It’s what I live to do. I love to sing, so that’s why I auditioned. Maybe my wife kind of nudged me a little bit, too.”

Flynn said that when he got his Golden Ticket, he “cried a little bit,” adding, “It was honestly just pure joy, excitement. I tried out for American Idol two or three years ago, and I didn’t make it, so to get this was all the more sweeter and all the more meaningful. It was awesome.”

He opened up his job as a music pastor and said he loves the Lord and his wife “more than anything.” “She is very, very pretty. I love her,” Flynn added. “I’m just a normal person who absolutely loves to sing more than anything in the world, and I think I have a different sound to my voice. I have something to offer.”