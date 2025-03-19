Tracy Morgan is heading back to NBC with an all-new comedy pilot order, and as we await word on the show’s potential pickup, new details are emerging every day.

Below, we’re breaking down everything we know about the untitled project so far including the premise, who will star alongside Morgan, the creative team behind the series, and so much more. Scroll down for a closer look at what’s to come.

What is the Tracy Morgan project?

The untitled single-camera comedy will follow Morgan, who stars as a disgraced former football player named Reggie who is on a mission to rehabilitate his image.

Who is making the Tracy Morgan project?

Morgan will executive produce the series alongside 30 Rock cohorts Tina Fey and Robert Carlock who serve as co-showrunners. Meanwhile, Carlock will write the pilot alongside fellow executive producer Sam Means. As mentioned, above, Fey, Carlock, and Means all worked with Morgan on the Fey-created 30 Rock in which he delivered an Emmy-nominated comedy performance as Tracy Jordan. Rhys Thomas will serve as an executive producer and director on the pilot.

Who will star in the Tracy Morgan project?

Alongside Morgan, the pilot will feature Daniel Radcliffe, Erika Alexander, and Bobby Moynihan. Radcliffe is set to play Arthur Tobin, an award-winning filmmaker who moves into Reggie’s mansion to shoot an immersive documentary, and Alexander is appearing as Reggie’s childhood sweetheart, Monica, who co-parents with him despite divorcing years ago. Rounding out the cast so far is Moynihan as Gator, Reggie’s loyal former teammate.

Since Morgan experienced a medical event at a basketball game on Monday, March 17, it has been reported that it will not impact this upcoming project.

Has the Tracy Morgan project gotten a series pickup?

Technically, the show has yet to receive a pickup order, meaning its future is uncertain until it gets a green light, but with a combination of talent in front of and behind the camera, we’ll be holding out hope this untitled show makes it to air.

Stay tuned for further details as the pilot production takes shape, and let us know if you plan to tune in should the project get a green light in the comments section, below.