Jenny Marrs and Dave Marrs‘ kids are growing up so fast! On Monday, March 17, Fixer to Fabulous star Jenny posted a new photo of herself, Dave, and all five of their children, as well as a second photo that was taken exactly four months earlier on Instagram. The before-and-after images showed off just how much they’ve grown in a matter of months. Both images were snapped at the couple’s new retail location, Marrs on Main, which is currently being renovated.

“The kids are so excited about the new store and I’ve loved watching them pitch in at every turn,” Jenny gushed. “They’ve been there for demo and framing, they’ve helped Dave in the shop (Ben has a natural talent for welding that we just discovered!), they’ve hauled in boxes and taken out trash, they’ve loaded and rearranged the sofas and chairs in the storage unit … all along they have been all in. They know that we are all in this together. (Along with the very best team! Our store manager and her family have been right there beside us!) Family business is the best business.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @marrsonmain

It was noticeable just how much the five children had grown up in just four months. “Wow! They are growing up fast!” one fan commented. Someone else wrote, “It’s nice seeing how much your Children have grown over the years. They don’t stay little very long,” and another person added, “I didn’t even notice the construction, I noticed how much the kids have grown in 4 months.”

Others praised Jenny for getting the kids involved in the project. Someone commented, “Wonderful how you are involving the kids and that they are learning skills that will help them for a lifetime!!” and another wrote, “Family businesses are the best and they teach so many life lessons.”

Jenny and Dave tied the knot in 2005 and experienced infertility issues while trying to start their family. They welcomed twins in 2009 while in the midst of trying to adopt. The HGTV stars decided to pick the adoption process back up when the twins were 2, and brought home their daughter Sylvie from Democratic Republic of Congo in 2014. While making plans to adopt Sylvie, Jenny got pregnant again, and daughter Charlotte was born just eight weeks before Sylvie’s arrival in the States. Jenny then gave birth to a fifth child, son Luke, in 2019.

In January, Jenny opened up about why the children don’t appear on Fixer to Fabulous as much these days. “Now that the kids are getting older, they really don’t want to be on camera very often,” she admitted. “(And it’s always been up to them – they can participate or not – and naturally some of our kiddos are much more camera shy than others) but they’re typically right there behind the camera lens most days (unless they’re at basketball practice or soccer or art camp or horseback riding…).”

Fixer to Fabulous, Season 6, Tuesdays, 8/7c, Lifetime