Jenny Marrs Reveals ‘Daunting’ New Project Away From HGTV

Jenny Marrs is best known for starring alongside her husband, Dave Marrs, on HGTV’s hit series Fixer to Fabulous, but the designer has secretly been working on a new solo project for the past three years.

The HGTV star took to her Instagram page on Monday (June 2) to reveal she is releasing a new book, Trust God, Love People, set to be released on October 7, 2025. Jenny admitted the task of writing the book was “daunting” and took her three years to complete.

“For the past three years, I’ve been quietly plugging away writing one story, one page, one chapter at a time. Small steps. Because the big picture of writing this book felt daunting,” she told her fans. “Each time I sat down to write, I’d pray about which stories to share and then I’d wonder how in the world I’d ever take all of these stories and find the common thread connecting them.”

Jenny said it was her editor’s advice that helped her see the vision for the book. “She said simply: ‘This book is about learning to trust God and then, in turn, loving the people He puts in my path as a result of that deep, abiding trust.'”

“The book cover features a watercolor painting of the Marrs’ house, painted by Jenny’s close friend, Bethany. “I couldn’t love it more,” Jenny said of the cover. “It feels like a snapshot of our life in this season.”

“I have so much more to say about this book,” she continued. “It’s my heart on the page and I am so proud of it while also holding it loosely. Who knows what God will do with the stories He’s entrusted me with. I’m extremely nervous and extremely grateful to get to share them with the world very soon.”

She also shared a video showcasing the 18 chapters of the finished book, which include titles such as “Just Keep Going,” “Finding Home,” “Lessons From the Farm,” and “Unexpected Gifts.”

Jenny and Dave previously released the book House + Love = Home: Creating Warm, Intentional Spaces for a Beautiful Life in 2023, welcoming readers into their home and sharing personal stories and photos of their restored farmhouse and spaces they’ve transformed over the years.

Fans rushed to the comments section to share their excitement, with one user writing, “Words cannot describe how proud I am of you!! You are a beautiful warrior and we get the privilege of watching that daily❤️ We all can’t WAIT FOR THIS ONE!!!!”

“Oh, Jenny.🥲 I cannot wait to enjoy your words,” said another.

“Tears of joy for you and this exiting, tremendous accomplishment!!! May God bless you for your obedience and being an example for us all. Cannot wait to see how He continues to use you Jenny,” another added.

Another stated, “Cannot wait. Also, not sure where you have found the time to write a book in between ALL the things you do. So excited for you!”

Jenny replied to the user, quipping, “Coffee. A lot of coffee 😂 love you friend!”