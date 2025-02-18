HGTV ‘Fixer to Fabulous’ Stars Dave & Jenny Marrs Share Show Secrets & More

Dave and Jenny Marrs gave fans insight into what goes on behind the scenes on their hit HGTV show Fixer to Fabulous when they recently appeared as speakers at the St. Bernard Catholic Church men’s club breakfast in Bella Vista, Arkansas.

As reported by the Weekly Vista, the reality TV couple shared details with the 170-plus audience, including what goes into filming, the various trials and tribulations on set, and how they never expected to be still going strong almost seven years after debuting their show on HGTV.

“It’s pretty crazy,” Jenny told the crowd regarding the filming process. “It’s mass chaos. It’s nonstop during filming season.”

Per EntertainmentNow, the couple explained to the audience how it usually takes a year to renovate a house, but for the show, they have less than two months to complete a transformation. And much of what is filmed ends up on the cutting room floor, with Dave admitting that for every 43-minute episode that airs, around 120 hours of film is scrapped.

Jenny also revealed how she packs multiple outfits for the days they’re filming at homes they’re renovating so that when she’s shooting the scenes, it looks like they’ve been filmed on different days.

“When you’re filming, it’s a long day,” Dave added. “Because you’re having to smile and be present the entire time.”

The couple also explained how they never expected to become TV stars when they first moved to Bentonville in 2004. They shared with the audience that they even turned down a producer’s requests to film a pilot with their family three times because they didn’t want it to get in the way of raising their young children.

Dave and Jenny share five children, including daughter Sophie, whom they adopted from the Democratic Republic of Congo in Central Africa in a long and exhausting legal process. That adoption journey and their fundraising goals eventually convinced the Marrs’ to give HGTV a shot.

Even then, though, they didn’t expect their show to take off like it did. Dave claimed that HGTV usually films between 70 and 80 pilots a year, and only 10 to 12 pilots are given a full series order. Their pilot aired in November 2017, and months later, they were given a full season order.

Fixer to Fabulous has become one of HGTV’s most popular shows and is currently airing its sixth season. It is coming close to 100 episodes completed, which Dave said is “unheard of in TV.”

“We didn’t think we’d be doing it this long,” Dave told the St. Bernard audience. “We feel like it’s a ministry. We feel like when we’re not supposed to do the show anymore, God will say, ‘I’m closing this door and opening another one.'”

Fixer to Fabulous, Season 6, Tuesdays, 8 pm et, HGTV