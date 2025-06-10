HGTV’s Jenny Marrs Shares Message About Her Kids Learning ‘Values’ – Fans React

Fixer to Fabulous star Jenny Marrs has opened up about how her family’s “small blueberry farm” provides invaluable lessons to her children about “hard work, nature, and generosity.”

The HGTV fan favorite took to her Instagram page on Sunday (June 8) to share a sweet photo with her husband and co-star, Dave Marrs, and their five children, Nathan, Ben, Sylvie, Charlotte, and Luke. The family were gathered at The Berry Farm in Bentonville, Arkansas, the U-Pick Blueberry farm founded by the reality TV couple.

“Pulling weeds, pruning and picking berries has been the framework for our kiddo’s summers for the past ten years,” Jenny wrote alongside the snap. “They jump in and work right alongside us. It’s a beautiful privilege to be able to work as a family to create delicious food and to cultivate a space for our community to gather and experience a slice of farm life.”

She went on to say that the work they do on the farm has a “ripple effect” that “reaches farther than we ever anticipated.” This includes profits from the farm helping benefit “a farm training program for orphaned teens in Marondera, Zimbabwe.”

Jenny added how she and Dave want the farm to be passed down to their children. “We want them to value hard work and nature and, most of all, generosity,” she stated. “We want them to understand that it’s never “us” and “them.” It’s not “here” and “there.””

The Marrs family has strong ties to Africa, having adopted their daughter, Sylvie, from the Democratic Republic of Congo in 2013. Jenny also revealed earlier this month that her twin boys, Nathan and Ben, were kicked out of their old school because the family “spent a month in Africa during the middle of the year… But I regret nothing. They were little and it was the best thing for our family at the time.”

“We have shared meals with our Zimbabwean leaders at their table and at ours,” Jenny continued in her latest post. “We have become dear friends who do life together as best we can across a sea. We hold them close in prayer and we have hopefully shown our kiddos that even though we live in different countries, with different cultures and foods and languages and looks, we are united in our humanity and our desire to run the race set before us well.”

She concluded, “With so much division in our world today, we pray these experiences will allow our kids to rise up as world changers and light bearers for their generation. So, yes. These fields may look like just an ordinary blueberry farm. But, there is so much more sewn into this soil: hopes and prayers and hard work and heaps of love.”

Fans jumped into the comments with praise for Jenny’s life lessons, with one user writing, “Raising the next generations in the most beautiful way.🫶🏼 And the farm is just amazing!”

“Great lessons, hard work, kingdom building. Jenny, this is beautiful,” said another.

“You are wonderful loving beautiful family. Raising your children to be good humans,” another added.

Another wrote, “A beautiful thing you are teaching your children. Helping others regardless of where they live and who they are is how we all need to live. What wonderfully generous souls you have.”