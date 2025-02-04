Let Us Be Your JOC For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our FBI Newsletter:

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for FBI Season 7 Episode 10 “Redoubt.”]

The case hit — and came — home for Jubal (Jeremy Sisto) in the latest FBI episode, but there does seem to be a bright spot in his future.

“Redoubt” begins with Jubal heading out to meet a confidential informant, Faheem (Omid Abtahi), only for him not to show. He does, however, show up at Jubal’s home — something that the FBI agent later thinks will mean his ex-wife will want him to stop sleeping on the couch and move out. But instead, to his surprise, Sam (Mara Davi) tells him that while that had been her first thought, after he’d entered the house with his gun out, she realized that since he’s moved in, he’s been different. He’s been more present and shows up for the kids and for her. With that, she kisses him. So what does that mean for them?

“They are feeling it out,” Sisto tells TV Insider. “I am very interested to see where it goes.”

What he does know is that Jubal “loves her and feels guilty about how their relationship ended. He is very careful to not bring her any more unnecessary pain, so it is a great moment when she lets him back in, but the stakes are high, because it could open the door for more heartbreak.”

During the course of the investigation, as Jubal questions whether or not Faheem is telling him the truth (he wasn’t), his confidential informant says he’s done things no CI would do, reminding him of an incident in 2012 and a target the agent had been after. Jubal hadn’t been his best then, he knows, but what Faheem informs him is he showed up for a buy barely able to stand and slurring his speech. He would’ve gotten them killed. Jubal argues that while he bottomed out, he got help and the bureau knows. But then Faheem tells him that he had to call off the meet (whereas Jubal thinks the guy didn’t show up). Faheem reveals he took Jubal to a different location to sober up, drove him home, and the FBI agent, in tears, said he had to change.

That’s something that Jubal has “dealt with from so many angles, but it will never be easy,” says Sisto. “Living with that kind of past you’re never going to be able to erase it. But he has the tools to keep on the right track.”

The episode ends with the case still open— an extremist group (anti-government) is still out there with help from inside law enforcement (including one dirty US Marshal) — but it’s handed over to a domestic terror branch within 26 Fed. That sounds like it could be setting up the potential new FBI: CIA spinoff about “a dedicated, strait-laced FBI agent and a street-smart CIA agent [who] are part of a new, clandestine taskforce charged with solving and preventing domestic terrorism in and around New York City,” doesn’t it?

“That’s more of a question for the writers,” admits Sisto. “I’m excited to see how they introduce these new characters in the FBI universe.”

What are you hoping to see from this potential new spinoff? Are you rooting for Jubal and Sam to make it work this time? Let us know in the comments section below.

FBI, Tuesdays, 8/7c, CBS