The Terminal List is returning for Season 2, and the first guest star has been announced. Gabriel Luna (The Last of Us) will have a recurring role in the military thriller series, according to Variety. The season is based on Jack Carr’s novel True Believer, the second in the James Reece book series.

Season 1 debuted in 2022. The story follows James Reece, who returns home after his entire platoon of Navy SEALs is ambushed, only to discover new dark forces working against him and endangering the ones he loves.

Read on for everything you need to know about Season 2, from the cast to a filming update and more.

Will The Terminal List return for Season 2?

Yes, The Terminal List is returning for Season 2. It was officially renewed in February 2023. Chris Pratt confirmed the news in a press release. “I’m excited to announce that the second season of The Terminal List is on its way, and I couldn’t be more thrilled to reprise my role as James Reece. This season promises to be even more intense and action-packed than the first, and I can’t wait for everyone to see it,” Chris Pratt said in a statement at the time.

Added Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon and MGM Studios, “The phenomenal summer debut of The Terminal List is a testament to the creativity of Jack Carr, David DiGilio and Chris Pratt along with the cast and teams who delivered such an original and compelling series. With the second season of The Terminal List and Prime Video’s new prequel series starring the amazing Taylor Kitsch, we are expanding on the storytelling and characters beloved by so many all over the world.”

When will Season 2 begin filming?

According to Variety in March, production on Season 2 is slated to begin in the coming weeks.

Who will be in The Terminal List Season 2 cast?

Pratt, who also executive produces the series, is returning as Navy SEAL Reece. Luna will have a recurring role as Freddy Strain. According to the description (via Variety), Freddy is a former SEAL Team 6 Senior Chief and current officer with the CIA’s Ground Branch. He “is a man of two worlds – equal parts elite sniper and dedicated family man. His belief that James Reece survived the events of The Terminal List Season 1 will pull the ‘Most Wanted Man on the Planet’ out of hiding and back into the fray. Reece shows Freddy that desperate times can call for operating outside the lines, while Freddy’s commitment to family, country, and cause will help guide Reece on his path to redemption.”

Constance Wu, Riley Keough, Kitsch, Jeanne Tripplehorn, and LaMonica Garrett starred in Season 1. We’ll have to wait to see who returns for Season 2.

Where can you watch The Terminal List?

The Terminal List Season 1 is currently streaming on Prime Video.

Who helms The Terminal List?

David DiGilio is the show’s writer, executive producer, and showrunner. Pratt also executive produces through Indivisible Productions, along with Antoine Fuqua and Kat Samick through Hill District Media, Carr, former Army Ranger Max Adams, and former Navy SEAL Jared Shaw.

Is there a Terminal List prequel?

Yes! The prequel series The Terminal List: Dark Wolf, starring Taylor Kitsch, has already been filmed.

“For those who are fans of Taylor Kitsch’s Ben Edwards, I’m happy to say that we’re also working on a spinoff series that will delve deeper into his story and follow his journey from a Navy SEAL to a CIA operative,” Pratt said when the show was announced in February 2023. “And to make it even more exciting, I will also be appearing in this prequel series! I promise you it will be just as thrilling and engaging as The Terminal List. Stay tuned for more updates and we can’t wait for you all to join us on this journey.”

Added Kitsch at the time. “Thank you to all the fans for believing in this show. We wouldn’t be here without your support. I’m excited to continue this wild ride that is Ben Edwards and bring to life Jack Carr’s amazing stories.”

“Fans of The Terminal List will be thrilled to see James Reece’s journey continue in an action-packed story of violent redemption in True Believer. And we’re so excited to build this Terminal List prequel and explore Ben Edwards, brought to life so powerfully by Taylor Kitsch. Get ready for a journey from the SEAL teams to the CIA’s Ground Branch, as we watch a fan-favorite character fighting for his soul,” Carr said.

The Terminal List, Season 1, Streaming now, Prime Video