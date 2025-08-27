The ‘Terminal List’ prequel explores the military brotherhood before the ultimate betrayal

It’s no surprise that we would see more of The Terminal List, Chris Pratt‘s 2022 Prime Video action series about a decorated Navy SEAL hero turned relentless avenger after the ambush of his platoon and the murder of his wife and daughter. They were all victims of a government-corporate plot to cover up the testing of experimental drugs on unsuspecting soldiers. Reece’s blood-soaked quest for retribution hit #2 on Prime’s most-watched list with 1.6 billion minutes viewed, powered by an aptly timed July 4th weekend release and Pratt’s already cemented status as a movie box-office draw (Jurassic World, Guardians of the Galaxy).

Reece’s search for the truth in the original List, based on characters from Jack Carr‘s book The Terminal List, left a wake of destruction, but what truly gripped audiences was his relationship with longtime friend and former Navy SEAL Ben Edwards (Taylor Kitsch). Once a trusted ally, Edwards’ fractured psyche and secret complicity in the conspiracy turned their bond into another casualty of war.

Charting Edwards’ dark descent from brother-in-arms to a CIA operative and then Judas in fatigues might be difficult for some to watch, especially given the likability Kitsch brings to the role. But the complex story of military intrigue, brotherhood, and betrayal is one the creators of The Terminal List: Dark Wolf were eager to tell in this seven-episode prequel series.

“If you’ve seen the first season, you know where this ends up. But what you don’t know is how he got there. And that’s the really interesting part right there. For us as storytellers, for Taylor, [with] everything that he brings to this role, and for viewers as well,” says show creator and writer Carr.





The decision to create a prequel stemmed from the on-screen chemistry between Pratt and Kitsch and the positive response to their relationship.

“The vast majority want to see more and are very curious as to how it got to this place. As I am, too,” continued Carr. “Hopefully, we get a couple more seasons out of it to continue down that path to fully explore that arc.”

The Terminal List: Dark Wolf starts back in 2015, when Edwards was still a true brother to Reece and his fellow soldiers. This is a side of Ben Edwards audiences have never seen—a kinder, lighter man capable of loving freely. He is Uncle Ben to children who are not his, husband to a wife he rarely sees, and loyal to his squad mates. He has no ulterior motives, and the corruption has yet to cloud his outlook. Dark Wolf takes viewers by the hand and guides them slowly down a path as they watch a hero become a betrayer.

But will audiences want to follow a man whose path is destined to be doomed?

“I think, in fact, there’s sort of a beautiful irony to doing that. We wanted to lean into that,” said star and producer Pratt. “We wanted to show that despite what happens at the end of Season 1 of The Terminal List, in The Terminal List: Dark Wolf, these are brothers. These are best friends. These are guys who literally would die to save one another.”

“The closer we can get, the more painful that moment at the end of Season 1 becomes,” continued Pratt. “And so, we can tether the closeness from Dark Wolf to the pain of the end of Season 1, then, and that’s an incredible arc and an amazing journey that the audience will get to go on. And we’ll watch this man, who does have a moral compass, and it doesn’t necessarily make him the best chief in the Navy SEALs, but it makes him a damn good CIA operative, because he doesn’t have to follow the protocols. The rules of engagement are flexible.”

“We’re going to see him as he spins down that dark path. He may be a man who’s gone to war to fight himself, not to fight an enemy,” commented Pratt.

For star and exec producer Kitsch, the character of Ben Edwards is rooted in the choices he makes — the gut instincts, both good and bad, that guide him through his journey and ultimately seal his fate. “These decisions, these split-second, emotional decisions that he makes, can change the course of not only his life, but the people around him. And we’re gonna see why he does that. His moral compass is almost spinning out, but you’re also going to see the repercussions of what it is for a man to lose his purpose,” commented Kitsch.

The Terminal List: Dark Wolf, Series Premiere August 27, Prime Video