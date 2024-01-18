Chris Pratt & Taylor Kisch to Star in ‘The Terminal List’ Prequel Series

The Terminal List: Dark Wolf Key Art
Prime Video

The Terminal List is getting a prequel series over at Prime Video.

Prime Video announced via social media that a prequel series, The Terminal List: Dark Wolf, will begin production early this year featuring Taylor Kitsch‘s Ben Edwards and Chris Pratt‘s James Reece. Although not much is known about the spinoff series, it will come from the original series’ producers, including David DiGilio and Antoine Fuqua, as well as NYT bestselling author Jack Carr.

Check out the official key art from Prime Video in the post below.

Last year, it was reported that the streamer was planning to form a franchise around the fan-favorite series starring Pratt and a second season of the original show. Additional Carr characters who have and haven’t appeared on The Terminal List will be featured in the prequel, including Pratt’s Navy SEAL James Reece and Raife Hastings, a former SEAL whose arrival was teased in The Terminal List‘s first season.

Discussions about a second season of The Terminal List began right after Season 1 dropped as it became a quick ratings success. The offshoot of The Terminal List would see showrunner DiGilio executive produce alongside Carr and Fuqua. Meanwhile, writers Max Adams and Jared Shaw will produce the series.

Described as an espionage thriller of sorts, the would-be show is set to follow Ben’s journey from Navy SEAL to CIA paramilitary operator and explores the dark side of war and the human casualties.

For those less familiar with The Terminal List, the series followed Pratt’s James Reece, who seeks revenge after his family is murdered. Apart from Pratt and Kitsch, the show’s cast included Constance Wu, Riley Keough, Arlo Mertz, and Jeanne Tripplehorn. Stay tuned for more on the projects as they take shape at Amazon, and let us know what you think of the news in the comments section below.

The Terminal List: Dark Wolf, Series Premiere, TBA, Prime Video

