Shemar Moore is crediting fatherhood with “saving” him after the death of his mother in 2020. Less than three years after Marylin Joan Wilson-Moore died from multiple sclerosis and a heart condition, the actor welcomed his baby girl, Frankie, with girlfriend Jesiree Dizon.

“[Frankie] is the reason I’m so damn happy. And my girl Jesiree,” he said on The Jennifer Hudson Show. “That’s my little baby girl. That’s my miracle. That’s little Frankie.” He also added, “That girl truly has given me purpose. She saved my life.”

The S.W.A.T. star said he was “lost” after losing his mother. “I was in a place of ‘So what, like, what does it all mean and why am I doing this?'” he continued. “And, then little Frankie came along and that’s what it’s all about right there.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shemar Moore (@shemarfmoore)

He also credited his mom with bringing Frankie, who’s now two, into his life. “She wanted to be a grandma, and Mama made sure I wasn’t alone,” Moore gushed. “And, I can’t prove it, but I think between God and my Mama, they made sure that I wasn’t alone.”

Now that he’s a father, Moore isn’t looking to have more kids (Dizon also has two children from a past relationship). Instead, he wants to devote all of his time to Frankie, adding, “Whatever time left, God willing, I want to give it all to my baby girl.”

In June 2024, he told PEOPLE that he would “possibly” be down to have more kids, but admitted, “I ain’t no spring chicken and Ms. Thing [Dizon], she’s already got two wonderful kids … and they’re sweethearts. And then we got little Frankie. We got our dog, Tyson. So we got a full house.”

The Criminal Minds alum is now 54 and admitted in November that he’s starting to feel his age a bit. “Everybody at S.W.A.T. wants Season 13. And I’m like, ‘You’ve got to talk to my knees, boy. It ain’t no joke,’” he revealed. “Hey, I’m 54. It ain’t like it was. It’s harder and harder running around, jumping over cars, and playing tough guy and trying to keep that six-pack together.”