Brandi Glanville Gives ‘Miserable’ Health Update: ‘My Face Is Worse Than Ever’

Dan Clarendon
Comments
Brandi Glanville
Brandi Glanville/X

Brandi Glanville has reached a new low in her ongoing health issues, she reports. As she continues to deal with a mysterious condition affecting her face, Glanville says the situation is “worse than ever.”

On Wednesday, March 5, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum said on X she was recording a song and was about to shoot a music video, but the following day, she revealed she had “been faking it” and was “f***ing miserable.”

“My face is worse than ever,” Glanville wrote in the second post. “It’s literally melted away. When [doctors] at Cedars put me on IV antibiotics [and] fungal medication, I was getting better. I looked normal. But I couldn’t afford to stay on them. I was forced to see [doctors] outside my insurance because the [doctors] at Kaiser had no clue. I need my life to change. That is my real life health update.”

Even worse, the reality star said that her best friend had been in ICU care for two weeks and “isn’t getting better.”

After posting concerning photos online, Glanville went public with the medical mystery in December 2024 as she shared photos of her sagging face. “What happened? I wish I knew,” she wrote at the time. “I’ve been in and out of the hospital this [past] year [and] spent almost every dollar I have trying to figure it out. Some [doctors] say I have a parasite that jumps around my face. Some say it’s stressed induced edema. I personally say it’s Bravo.”

Botched surgeon Dr. Terry Dubrow weighed in on Brandi’s condition the following month, telling TMZ he thought it was the result of a microorganism.

“She’s like a ticking time bomb,” he said. “Every minute that that microorganism is allowed to stay in her skin and do potential damage, she could suffer worse for it. It could be more difficult to treat, and she could form more [scars] and more nodules. So Brandi needs a diagnosis. She probably needs surgical intervention to get a piece of tissue and figure out what’s going on.”

In January, Granville told X followers that Dubrow had taken biopsies from her face and neck, and two days later, she posted a video of herself using a lymphatic drainage machine.

“Wow, it’s, like, a f***ing thing,” she said. “I will shake for the rest of my life if this thing gets out of my body.”

