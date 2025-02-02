Brandi Glanville Shares ‘Crazy’ Update Amid Treatment for Health Issues

Reality star Brandi Glanville shared a video of her treatment for a mysterious condition affecting her face, and fans remained concerned.

In the new X video, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum shakes violently as she uses a lymphatic drainage machine. “Wow, it’s, like, a f***ing thing,” she says in the video. “I will shake for the rest of my life if this thing gets out of my body.”

Glanville has been working with Botched star Dr. Terry Dubrow, husband of The Real Housewives of Orange County star Heather Dubrow, to understand and treat the condition.

“OK, so, about five years ago, the boys and I had black mold poisoning from a toxic house we lived in. We got a six-figure settlement, but this is CRAZY!” Glanville wrote in the caption. “I’m on my [lymphatic] drainage machine. ⁦@DrDubrow, let’s get this f***er.”

Other X users shared shocked reactions to Glanville’s situation. “Girl, I’m absolutely horrified for you,” one commenter wrote. “Sending prayers and well wishes.”

Another person said, “Oh, you poor thing! That’s awful! Should you be in a hospital, maybe? Sending warm wishes and prayers.”

According to the Cleveland Clinic, lymphatic drainage is used to relieve inflammation related to lymphedema — a common side effect of many health conditions — by moving excess fluid toward working lymph vessels to rid the body of toxins.

Glanville revealed her health saga in December 2024 when she shared a photo of her face sagging in areas. In a follow-up X post, she wrote, “What happened? I wish I knew. I’ve been in and out of the hospital this [past] year [and] spent almost every dollar I have trying to figure it out. Some [doctors] say I have a parasite that jumps around my face. Some say it’s stressed induced edema. I personally say it’s Bravo.”

Terry weighed in on the situation later that month. “What I’m concerned about with Brandi is that she has an infectious process or a foreign body reaction to something she’s had injected,” he told TMZ at the time. “And here’s the thing. Here’s what Brandi really needs to focus on — it’s not her fault, it’s her doctor’s fault — Brandi needs a diagnosis.”

The doc said it wasn’t a parasite or something Glanville ate. “At the end of the day, there’s these two kinds of microorganisms, one’s called a microbacterium, and the other’s called a fungus,” he said. “And they can be very difficult to treat and can take six to 12 months of antibiotics to treat. … She’s like a ticking time bomb. Every minute that that microorganism is allowed to stay in her skin and do potential damage, she could suffer worse for it. It could be more difficult to treat, and she could form more [scars] and more nodules. So Brandi needs a diagnosis. She probably needs surgical intervention to get a piece of tissue and figure out what’s going on.”

Last week, Terry told TMZ he would perform a surgical tissue sampling on Glanville to get a clearer picture of what’s going on, and he commended her for her bravery.

“Yes, guys, @DrDubrow took four tiny [biopsies] from my face and neck so we can continue to get better,” Glanville wrote on X on January 29. “[Easy peasy], no pain, I was in and out [in] 30 minutes. Now we wait.”