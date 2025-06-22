They say good things come to those who wait, and that’s about to pay off for fans of Nicole Curtis who is back on HGTV for Rehab Addict. The popular renovation show initially ran for eight seasons through 2018. Since then the popular personality gave network viewers two spinoffs in recent years.

Now, Curtis is back with Rehab Addict Season 9, which premieres on HGTV on June 24. The next installment sees the mother of two (her kids are 27-year-old Ethan and 10-year-old Harper) split time between her hometown of Detroit and Wyoming where she’ll take on two historic homes that need some major DIY TLC. For Curtis, restoring these older properties has been a calling. These two specific places put that passion to the test. She bought the 1890s house in Wyoming online without even stepping foot in it beforehand, which brought its challenges. The Detroit home proved to be one of the dirtiest ever.

Here Curtis gets candid about tackling these projects, her TV absence and her regrets about working with her ex in the new season of the show.

How did this season come about and what makes it different?

Nicole Curtis: When we first started the show in 2010, I just wanted to show people that old houses were cool, and you needed to keep them standing. At the time I started the show the glass tile, mosaic backsplashes were all the rage. At the time the idea for the show came about to show I was this young mom and was taking these houses nobody wanted and keeping them historic. I was doing all the work myself and selling them. Throughout the years, the Rehab Addict has evolved because I’m no longer 34 years old. I’m turning 49. I went from a struggling mom to I do okay now. I’m still passionate about old houses. I’ve been watching a lot of those old shows because what I really wanted to produce and bring back this season was that original feel. I would ask people what drew them to our show in the first place.

Just honing in on that. The fact that I’m real. I make mistakes. I really just have this opinion about everything. Old houses is my thing. I’m not showing anyone how to refinish a clawfoot tub these days. There are 110 episodes of that. If you need to know, go back. Season 1, 2, 3, 4. I’m going to gloss over that these days and show you something different. It’s just getting back to that thing where we’re getting to this economy again where people have excess cash and gutting their old homes and making these trendy kitchens they are not going to want in nine years, nine minutes sometimes. Really just honing in on that. Give the old house a chance. I promise you’ll love it. If not, move to a new loft and sell it.

You are essentially un-flipping a flip in Wyoming. Tell me about how that project came about.

Wyoming is very desolate. I’ve been to Wyoming twice in my life, but I bought this house sight unseen, I just had this fixation on it. I’ve been watching this old town. I’ve talked to people from that area and they were like, “You don’t want to be in Wyoming.” I just bought a house, and it was funny because I didn’t think about things like the nearest airport a couple hours away, or the nearest big box store to buy supplies a couple hours away. Contractors? Don’t have any. It was really one of those moments. I’ve always been one of those spontaneous people. You can buy houses online, and that’s what I did.

Before I knew it, I was the owner of it. I’d never seen it, flew out there and then I was like, “Wow, okay.” The reason I wanted that particular house was the flipper had done the house so wrong. When you look at the listings online and see the year built, it says 1890. It was like, “Get out. No way. It had no original features. I thought, “Someone is going to buy this and keep those old, nasty floors.” I thought this looked small enough and maybe in a weekend rip carpeting out and paint. It’s not in my nature. It turned into a big monster project of mine with a big addict suite, huge bathroom. I went crazy with it. I shame this flipper a lot on the show because it is wrong what they did to this house. I don’t know if they’ll see it. Probably, but they are going to hear about and learn a lesson. Go flip a 1988.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ryan Sawtelle (@ryansawtelle)

Speaking about having trouble finding a contractor for that project, we see your ex Ryan [Sawtelle] helping out with this one. How was it working with him?

That is the worst idea I ever came up with. I’m just going to throw it out there. I’m always an optimist. These are my first episodes underneath my own name and under my production company. These episodes were in development for a long time. They weren’t even HGTV shows. The original version of this whole series of flipping this house. There was more of that with us. When you see us on camera, if you’ve ever worked on a project with someone you had a relationship with, you get it. There are those moments where it’s dude, I can’t take this one more second. It all worked out. We’re always friendly, but I always say there is a reason we’re not together. I think that is apparent to anyone. I finally had to sound the alarms, and we brought everyone from Detroit.

I brought on the OGs from all my shows. We busted this thing out. I have a very small crew, and I’m part of the crew. I’m the worker bee. When I say something like the lawn needs to get done, I’m mowing the yard at the crack house in Detroit last night. When I say we have a small crew and we have five people, I’m one of those five. There is no Nicole Curtis trailer outside with craft service. There are porta-johns. In Wyoming, it was 115 degrees with no water or air conditioning. There was sand whipping across our faces. There are definitely some heated moments. Did we show that on TV? No. I would never. We kiss and makeup, except with my ex. There is no kissing and making up there. But with all of us, we’ve all worked together for years. When you work in a hot house that smells like human urine, dog urine, 111 degrees and you’re insulating, you’re not at your best. I’ll say that. Somebody always has to break the ice. My guys are always roasting me. Imagine if you had a bunch of brothers and sisters and all working on a project together. That is how it went.

What can you say about what you faced in Detroit?

I think the Detroit house was a crack house. It was a bonifide crack house with squatters in it. I didn’t need a arthouse crew come to make it look good for TV. It was the worst, nastiest thing you’ve seen i your entire life. I deal with a lot of stuff. Dealing with other people’s garbage and people’s waist is on another level. I had to open an old refrigerator and you don’t open old refrigerators in a crack house. That smell is still up my nose. I’ve never ben so sick in my life. We had fuzzy mold everywhere, but we mediate all the mold and led and asbestos and see what’s left intact and put it back together. This Detroit one is one for the records. It was nasty.

We’ve seen some hiatuses in between your TV projects. Were you worried at all about not having these opportunities with so much time passing by?

I’ll tell you this. I’m not worried about not having my opportunities on television. I love producing television. I think I’ve become a pretty darn good television producer. I will think, “Are people going to watch this?” The most important thing for me is that people watch our show, and they love old houses. That if Nicole Curtis did that, we can do that. When I see a developer with millions of dollars and funding and huge crews saying, “We can’t save that building. It’s too far gone.” I want people to say, “Oh yeah, I watched Nicole save a building, and she could do it.” That’s always what we want to bring home. That the impossible is possible. You just have to ask the right people. Never love someone who doesn’t love old houses to be a contractor. They’ll tell you to rip it out and gut it and take the easy way out. I always want to educate people first. Old houses are just amazing. Built better, designed better, why wouldn’t you love an old house?

Being around for so long, have there been any other HGTV personalities you’ve leaned on for support if you’re going through a hard time?

I love everyone on there. I confess that I don’t watch HGTV. I’ll say this and all of my network executives will say, “Nicole!” We don’t have TVs in our houses. I’m an outdoor person. I don’t know if you can tell as I’m always a nice shade of brown leather couch. I was trying to figure this out. I think I’m the oldest show on HGTV right now. I was before the [Property Brothers] and Tarek [El Moussa] and Christina [Haack] because they are much younger than me. We’re 2009,2010. The [Property Brothers] are always shooting a commercial in Los Angeles. I swear to goodness. I’ll run into them somewhere. They are all great. I know when someone on an HGTV show has done something wrong to an old house because our DMs are filled. I say, “Listen, I’m not the teacher. You can’t tell on anybody. I’m not in charge of them.”

I’m not in that arena because I have a real construction company. When we aren’t shooting the show, I’m on site and working on projects. I always say our TV show is four down on the list. My children are first, volunteering at school and doing what my children need and then our real business. We have a picture though of the brothers with my youngest who was so young back then. We all went to dinner or something. We’ve been together for many years. We just lost one of our great top people Loren Ruch, which was heartbreaking. We also lost Ananda Lewis in the same week. I worked with Ananda, and she was a sweetheart. It’s all connected. We might not work on the same sets, we know of each other and know what’s going on. It is a small world and you want the best for everyone.

What is the future of the show?

We have four [episodes] coming out. I got four or five in the can that can come out if we want to keep doing this. We have a large monster project in Detroit that I have been secretly waiting to bring out to the public. I’m always doing old houses. We’re always filming them, if we’re doing a show or not. And thank goodness because we didn’t have a show set up for this Wyoming house I just decided to film it and we did.

How is it juggling and balancing work and family in your life right now?

There is never any balance. It’s so hard. I say 97 times a day that I don’t want to be the man. Why do I have to be the man all the time? My children come first. People ask why I only have four episodes coming out when I used to have 25. Yeah, I needed the money, had a child at home and wasn’t financially secure. We worked all the time. My older son would go to appearances with me and at job sites all the time. That’s not how it is anymore. I don’t need to make more money. I make a living, but I don’t need to live way up here and take away family time. My kids are the most precious thing in my entire life. That’s what I live for. I work around when I can. Unfortunately, I’ve had some very traumatic personal issues that I don’t have my children next to me all the time. That wasn’t of my choosing. My work is my escape. If I had the traditional white picket fence thing. I love my old houses, but I wouldn’t be out here as much and working. I’d be home.

I volunteer at school every single day. I love it. I live for it. Everybody knows that from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. everyday Nicole is not at meetings. She is at work at school. The kids at school finally found out I have a TV show. They just think it’s the coolest thing. I was blasting on the TV screen at my son’s office, and he said, “Mom, your voice is carrying through our building right now.” He kids with me a lot, but that’s our thing. Our family is very strong. My kids are everything. I’m so thankful for all my viewers for all these years because I get to be this hybrid of a stay-at-home mom because of their support. I’ve taken this TV money, invested into my real estate so we can live. I’m very fortunate. I don’t have to be at a 9 to 5 every day. I’m very lucky. Not all moms can do that. I’m blessed to do that, and I couldn’t have done it without the fans. When we come back, I get very emotional because I know who made me. I didn’t make this show great. The people watching did. They’ve all made this show a success.

Rehab Addict Season 9 premiere, June 24, 9/8c, HGTV