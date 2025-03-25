After five years as a Bravo queen, Garcelle Beauvais‘ journey on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is coming to an end. The actress posted an Instagram video on Tuesday, March 25, announcing her decision to leave the reality show, which she joined during Season 10 in 2020.

“I have some news. I’ve decided to leave Beverly Hills,” she shared. “It’s been a wild ride. I mean, some amazing things have happened, and some hard things have also happened. But it’s been a ride nonetheless.”

Beauvais went on to explain her two main reasons for leaving, the first being her family, particularly her twin sons, Jax and Jaid Nilon. “Their last year of high school is next year and I want to be part of that,” Beauvais explained. “Jaid is starting a new career and I want to be part of that too.” The beginning of son Jaid’s modeling career was documented on Season 14 of RHOBH.

In addition to wanting more time with her kids, Beauvais has other “exciting projects” in the works that she’s working on as a developer, producer, and actress. “I can’t tell you anything right now, but you’ll know soon,” she teased.

To end her video message, Beauvais thanked everyone who was part of her Bravo journey. “I just want to say thank you to Andy Cohen, to Bravo, NBCUniversal, Evolution, 32 Flavors, the producers, the crew, and of course, the ladies,” she said, before teasing a potential return in the future. “Andy Cohen says I can come back anytime, the door will always be open, so you never know. I might pop back in sometimes.”

There was also a message to the fans, as Beauvais concluded, “I want to say thank you so much. You guys have cheered me on, supported me, and sometimes even fought for me or on my behalf. It means a lot and I hope you guys will continue on this journey with me. It’s not goodbye, it’s see you later.”

None of the other casting decision for Season 15 have been revealed at this time. The ladies of Season 14 just gathered to film the reunion this week.

