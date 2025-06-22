J.K. Rowling just gave her stamp of approval for the Harry Potter HBO series — while also revealing if she is contributing to writing the upcoming show.

On June 21, the British author took to X with a bold statement about the reboot.

“I read the first two episodes of the forthcoming HBO Harry Potter series and they are SO, SO, SO GOOD!” Rowling, 59, declared.

One follower asked in the comments, “So you are not doing the writing for this show?” to which she replied, “No, but I’ve worked closely with the extremely talented writers.”

I read the first two episodes of the forthcoming HBO Harry Potter series and they are SO, SO, SO GOOD! — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) June 21, 2025

In recent years, Rowling has experienced a fall from grace in the eyes of many longtime fans after repeatedly sharing her anti-transgender views on social media.

HBO CEO and Chairman Casey Bloys addressed the author’s controversial opinions in April on The Town With Matthew Belloni podcast — and how they won’t affect the HP spinoff.

“The decision to be in business with J.K. Rowling is not new for us,” he pointed out. “We’ve been in business for 25 years. We already have a show on HBO from her called C.B. Strike that we do with the BBC.”

Bloys added, “It’s pretty clear that those are her personal, political views. She’s entitled to them. Harry Potter is not secretly being infused with anything. If you want to debate her, you can go on Twitter.”

A premiere date for Harry Potter has not yet been announced. However, major casting choices for HBO series have been revealed. The three lead roles include Dominic McLaughlin as Harry Potter, Arabella Stanton as Hermione Granger, and Alastair Stout as Ron Weasley. John Lithgow was also tapped to portray Albus Dumbledore.

Meanwhile, Nick Frost will play Rubeus Hagrid, Janet McTeer is the new Minerva McGonagall, Paapa Essiedu will be Severus Snape, Luke Thallon is Quirinus Quirrell and Paul Whitehouse is Argus Filch.

Other casting decisions include: Bel Powley and Daniel Rigby as Harry’s Aunt Petunia and Uncle Vernon Dursley, Katherine Parkinson as Molly Weasley, Lox Pratt as Draco Malfoy, Johnny Flynn as Lucius Malfoy, Leo Earley as Seamus Finnigan, Alessia Leoni as Parvati Patil, Sienna Moosah as Lavender Brown, and Bertie Carvel as Cornelius Fudge.

Harry Potter (2026), streaming on Max in 2026