Lynn Hamilton Dies: ‘Sanford and Son’ & ‘Waltons’ Actress Was 95

Lynn Hamilton in 'Sanford and Son'
Lynn Hamilton — Sanford and Son and The Waltons actress — died at 95 on Thursday, June 19, 2025.

On Friday, June 20, Hamilton’s publicist, Rev. Calvin Carson, took to Facebook and Instagram to announce her death.

“With profound gratitude and admiration, we celebrate the extraordinary life of iconic actress Alzenia ‘Lynn’ Hamilton-Jenkins, whose remarkable legacy continues to uplift and inspire,” he wrote. “Her illustrious career, spanning over five decades, has left an indelible mark on the world of entertainment, motivating audiences across the globe through her work as a model, stage, film, and television actress.”

In the announcement, Carson highlighted Hamilton’s impressive career, including “captivating performances” as Donna Harris in Sanford and Son and Verdie Grant Foster in The Waltons.

Other “notable works” included Dangerous Women, Roots: The Next Generation, A Dream for Christmas, Generations, The Jesse Owens Story, The Practice and Lady Sings the Blues.

 

Additionally, Hamilton received the NAACP Award, which Carson noted was “a testament to her outstanding contributions to the entertainment industry.”

“Throughout her remarkable career, Lynn frequently collaborated with her husband, Frank S. Jenkins, on various theater productions, including the acclaimed play Nobody, The Bert Williams Story,” the death announcement added. “Their partnership was a shining example of creativity, love, and dedication.”

Carson concluded, “Her passing marks the end of an era, but her legacy will continue to inspire and uplift future generations.”

On X, Hamilton’s fans shared touching tributes to the talented actress. One wrote, “#DAYS Lynn Hamilton played Rita Carver in 1987. Here is a scene with both of her sons, Abe & Jonah. May she rest in peace.”

Another shared, “RIP Miss Lynn Hamilton. Thanks for the memories. ❤️.”

different X user declared, “Lynn Hamilton’s acting was so natural you feel like you knew her,” as someone else wrote, “Rest in power, dear lady!”

