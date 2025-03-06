‘The Price Is Right’ Contestant Opens Up About Almost Losing Major Prize

The 10,000th episode of The Price is Right gave away so many big prizes. After one contestant walked away with $100,000, another won a car. Elizabeth Boese, who is an avid biker rider, traded her two wheels for four on the February 26 episode.

During the second bidding round, Boese bid on a three-in-one game table. She bid $1,500 on the $1,600 table, so she earned the chance to come to the stage to meet host Drew Carey and play a game to win a prize.

Boese, from Boulder, Colorado, played Lucky 7 — which was made into Lucky 10 for the anniversary — where she had a chance to win a 2024 Ford Mustang. In this game, the contestant is given 10 $1 bills (normally seven) and has five opportunities to guess the price of the car. For every number they are off, Carey takes away that many dollars. As long as they have one dollar left by the end, they win the car.

By the end of the game, she had only one dollar left but got to take home the car. Boese jumped around enthusiastically and sat in her brand-new car.

The game show contestant is a frequent participant in Register’s Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa (RAGBRAI), which is a non-compete bicycle tour across Iowa. In 2024, she finished the race with 300 rubber ducks attached to her and her bike, according to Des Moines Register. She planned to sell the ducks, but during the race, Boese gave them away to riders whom she saw doing good deeds. Those in attendance dubbed her “the Duck Lady.”

Boese called RAGBRAI her “favorite week of the year,” but she might swap that out for when she won a car on TPIR. (However, the game show doesn’t ship out of state, so they gave her the equivalent in cash plus seven percent tax.)

She also told the outlet that she plans to race in RAGBRAI again this year. “It’s because people are so friendly, and it is the most amazing time,” she said in 2024.

When she is not competing on game shows, Boese is a real estate agent in Boulder and the CEO and Founder of Transactioner.com.

She opened up about her luck while playing the game and was thankful to have $10 instead of seven because she would have lost. After TPIR gave her the first number -3, it was up to her to guess the next four with $9 left. Boese first guessed seven and was off by four, leaving her with $5. The next number was nine, and she only lost $2 due to guessing seven. With only $3 left, Boese’s luck turned around when she guessed four, and it was the exact number. With one number left, she guessed five. The last number turned out to be seven, which left her with $1, the exact amount she needed to win the car.

“I only won because it was Lucky 10 and not Lucky 7!” the biker rider told the publication.