‘The Price Is Right’ Player Speaks Out After Dramatic $100,000 Win

The Price is Right contestant who took home $100,000 on the game show is speaking out about his historic win. Ryan Digman appeared on the game show’s 10,000th episode.

He told his local news station, CBS13 Sacramento, that he was the first person in line for the show at 4:30 am, traveling by himself from Sacramento to Los Angeles, California.

“I got to win a life-changing amount of money for me and my son. It makes me cry a little bit still. You saw me a little emotional because times are really rough for a lot of people,” he told the outlet.

“I even told people before I get up there. ‘I’m going to go on The Price is Right and win $100,000.’ And I did.”

Digman told the outlet that he made life-long friends on the show, including a woman from Colorado, with whom he already has plans to meet up in the next few weeks. He even teased that fans might see him and his new friend on The Amazing Race in the future.

The game show contestant was an audience member 21 years ago but never got picked to play. Now aged 42, Digman said the stars aligned for him this time, especially since he has an eight-year-old son, Nick. While playing, he wore a yellow shirt that read, “I am a dad on a mission to spin the wheel,” referring to the show’s big wheel to get to the Showcase. He also had a photo of Nick on his shirt for good luck. Digman told The Los Angeles Times that his son has autism and he learned some of his first words by watching The Price is Right.

After bidding on a VR headset, Digman got the chance to “come on down.” He played Grande Game, where he could have won $100,000. Normally, in this game, contestants can win up to $10,000 by picking products that are under a certain price. They are shown six grocery items, four of which are priced below the target price, and two are priced above it.

The game show contestant must select the items that they believe are below the target price. If they are correct, they continue on and win $1,000. They can choose to keep the money or risk it and pick the remaining product that does not exceed the price they are trying to get to. If they are correct, they win $10,000. However, for the 10,000th show, the prize was $100,000.

Digman, a disability advocate for youth, was so stunned by the win that he dropped to his knees and burst into tears. The crowd erupted in loud cheers and applause. Host Drew Carey leaned down to grab his hand and console him.

However, during the Showcase Showdown, Digman went over 100 and did not get to advance to the Showcase Round.

An encore episode of The 10,000th episode will air on Tuesday, March 4, at 8/7c. It can also be streamed on Paramount+.