Gypsy-Rose Blanchard Speaks Out About Ken Urker After Confirming He’s Her Baby’s Father

Gypsy-Rose Blanchard has revealed that her boyfriend, Ken Urker, is the father of her unborn baby.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, November 5, Blanchard shared a screenshot of the results of her non-invasive prenatal paternity test, confirming that Urker is the father.

“There’s been a lot of chatter around the paternity of our baby and while we’ve known for sure from the beginning, I feel that it’s finally time to put all these theories to rest,” Blanchard wrote in the post’s caption.

She continued, “Here are the results showing Ken is the father. Ken is going to be an incredible dad and we are so excited to welcome our baby girl into the world.”

In October, Blanchard confirmed she’d undergone a prenatal paternity test so that Urker could be listed on the baby’s birth certificate. This is due to Louisiana state law, which would see Blanchard’s estranged husband, Ryan Anderson, listed as the father on the birth certificate if the baby is born before their divorce is finalized.

At the time, Anderson slammed his ex’s decision to have a pre-birth procedure, saying that he found out about it through the media. In a TikTok video, he said he believed Blanchard and Urker underwent the procedure so they could sell the test results to the press.

However, Blanchard shared the results on her public Instagram page.

Blanchard filed for divorce from Anderson back in April, just a little over three months since she was released from prison in December 2023. She served seven years for her role in the 2016 murder of her mother, Dee Dee. Growing up, Blanchard was a victim of Munchausen syndrome by proxy, a disorder where a parent or guardian either makes up fake symptoms or causes real symptoms to make it look like the child is sick.

Following her divorce, Blanchard rekindled her romance with Urker, and the couple announced that they were expecting their first baby together in July.