Gypsy Rose Blanchard’s Boyfriend Ken Urker Gets Candid About Their Relationship

Gypsy-Rose Blanchard‘s beau, Ken Urker, has opened up about their relationship and how they reunited following Blanchard’s release from prison in December 2023.

Blanchard and Urker first connected while the former was serving a ten-year prison sentence for her role in the death of her mother, Dee Dee. Growing up, Blanchard was a victim of Munchausen syndrome by proxy, a disorder where a parent or guardian either makes up fake symptoms or causes real symptoms to make it look like the child is sick.

Urker proposed to Blanchard in October 2018, though they later called the engagement off before reuniting in August 2019. However, the couple would split again, and Blanchard went on to connect with her estranged husband, Ryan Anderson, in 2020.

Blanchard and Anderson tied the knot in July 2022. When she was released from prison on December 28, 2023, Blanchard moved in with Anderson. But less than four months later, Blanchard filed for divorce and later rekindled her romance with Urker.

Speaking to People about his reunion with Blanchard, Urker said, “We first reconnected the very first weekend of April is when I came to visit her for the first time after she had gotten out. We spent that weekend together and had an incredible time.”

The pair met up again a month later to attend a Jazz Festival, with Urker adding, “Then shortly after that, we realized we were going to have a baby. So then I moved down here [to Missouri].”

Blanchard announced she was pregnant last July, and on December 28, 2024, she and Urker welcomed a baby girl, Aurora.

Urker stated that Blanchard has been “fully embraced and accepted” by his family, noting, “My dad, my mom, my brothers and sisters are all thrilled just to know that we’re happy and we have a beautiful baby girl. And I mean, they’re all very supportive and happy to have Gypsy as a part of our family now.”

“I couldn’t be more proud to have her as the mother of our child and as a partner in life,” Urker continued, talking about how much Blanchard has blossomed since her release from prison. “And I think that even after all the things that she’s gone through, that was one of the things that I loved about her from the beginning.”

“She retained such a kind spirit and loving personality,” he added. “You would think that, on paper, that somebody who had been through that much trauma would be affected in some of the worst ways. And for her, I didn’t see it. I saw such an incredible spirit and soul. That’s what ultimately made me fall in love with her.”

He continued, “But since she’s gotten out, she continues to just grow and become the best version of herself. And I couldn’t be happier to have her at my side in this life.”

Season 2 of Lifetime’s Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up premieres on March 10, where fans will get to see Blanchard reuniting with Urker, going through her divorce with Anderson, and becoming a mother. You can watch a preview of the new season in the video above.

Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up, Season 2 Premiere, March 10 at 9/8c, Lifetime

If you or someone you know is the victim of child abuse, contact the Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-4-A-Child (1-800-422-4453). If you or a loved one are in immediate danger, call 911.