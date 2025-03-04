Jeff Lawrence and Izzy Battres were the guest judges on the February 26 episode of The Flip Off, and fans were thrilled to see them back in Christina Haack and Tarek El Moussa‘s orbit.

The contractors have both worked with Haack and El Moussa before, but this time they had to remain impartial as they chose which HGTV star did a better job at renovating the miscellaneous rooms of their flip houses. The guys ultimately chose Tarek and wife Heather Rae El Moussa as the winners.

“It’s always great to be reunited with friends. But this was an extra special day, as its all about the relationships, new and old, coming together to provide you with the best entertainment possible!” Lawrence wrote on Instagram, along with a photo of himself, Battres, Haack, and the El Moussas.

The comments section was instantly flooded with messages from viewers who were so happy to see Lawrence and Battres on the competition show. “It was so much fun to see you all together again. Hope there is more of this !!!” one person wrote, while another said, “It was fun to see you both on the show you need both need to come back and make more appearance.”

The Flip Off features new guest judges every episode, so Lawence and Battres’ appearance was a one-time thing, but fans are already ready for more. “Time to find another house to flip,” someone commented. “I was so happy to see you! But… we need more!” someone else said.

Heading into the Season 1 finale, the El Moussas are up 3-2 against Haack. However, ultimately, the room-by-room judging will not matter. The winner will be decided by who has a greater return on investment (ROI) for their flip. The finale will feature the teams redoing the exteriors of their homes before a winner is named.

