‘The Voice’: Adam Levine Is Wowed by Teen Country Singer Trevon Dawson

Adam Levine hasn’t had much luck landing country singers on his team over the years, but his luck changed on Monday’s (March 3) episode of The Voice with the final pick of the Blind Auditions.

With fellow coaches John Legend, Kelsea Ballerini, and Michael Bublé‘s teams at capacity, 17-year-old country singer Trevon Dawson took to the stage to sing his heart out. The high school senior had no idea all the coaches’ teams except for Levine’s were full, but he was still a bag of nerves when singing Bailey Zimmerman’s “Religiously.”

Thankfully, Dawson did enough to impress Levine, who turned his chair, cementing the young hopeful as his final pick and first country singer on Team Levine.

The other coaches, especially Bublé, were envious of Levine landing Dawson on his team. “I know he’s your guy,” Bublé said to Levine, “but I’ve got to give him a hug.” He then embraced Dawson to help calm his nerves, telling him, “Dude, if that’s how you sound when you’re a little nervous, then this dude just got a massive score.”

Bublé also invited Dawson to bring his family to the stage, saying, “I’ve got to tell you, so happy for you, so miserable for me. All I can say is, ‘Damn you, Adam,’ and welcome to The Voice and what I think will be the start of a fantastic career.”

Legend was also full of praise, telling Dawson, “I love the shred in your voice. I can’t believe you have it at 17. It’s not natural. It sounds as if you’ve got a lived-in voice. I am excited. I think you’re going to do very well on our show. Congratulations.”

Ballerini told Dawon he had “the highest-stakes performance,” noting how all their teams were full. “There was one spot left for the season, and it is Adam’s. And he is tough because Blake [Shelton] has broken his heart over and over and over again. [Sixteen seasons is] a long-time loving a genre that you don’t get to do. Maybe this is fate.”

Levine praised Dawson’s composure, saying, “You’re singing a big song and everyone’s going crazy and the experience is a very intimidating one or can be. You never let that get the best of it and your voice sailed over the chaos. And to me, the people who end up winning the show are the people whose voices cut through all the noise.”

Noting his unfortunate history with country singers, the Maroon 5 frontman added, “I’m going to take all the no’s I’ve heard from country music, and I’m going to pour all of that into you. You could win the show and you’ve got a bright future ahead of you. It’s really good to have you on my team.”

In a to-camera confessional, Levine said he would show the world that he can coach a country artist, joking, “I am going to call my friend Blake Shelton and say, ‘Hey, stupid. Help me.'”

Speaking of help, the Battle Rounds begin next week, and the coaches have announced their advisors. Wicked and Tony/Emmy/Grammy-winning star Cynthia Erivo will be advising for Team Bublé, country quartet Little Big Town will help out Team Ballerini, actress and singer Kate Hudson will advise for Team Levine, and Bel-Air star Coco Jones will be on hand to help Team Legend.

What did you think of Dawson’s performance? Will Levine finally get a win with a country singer? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.