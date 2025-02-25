Sheriff’s Deputy Wows on ‘The Voice’ & Lets His Toddler Daughter Choose Coach

Turn Your Red Chair For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our The Voice Newsletter:

Choosing a coach on The Voice can be tough—so why not let a toddler decide for you? That’s what one contestant did on Monday’s (February 24) episode as he brought his three-year-old daughter to the stage.

The contestant in question was 33-year-old country artist Robert Hunter from Garner, North Carolina, who works as a Sheriff’s Deputy in the Raleigh area. Before he took to the stage, he revealed how he lost a friend and co-worker in the line of duty last year, which made him realize he needed to seize every moment in life.

“The message behind this song is not to take right now for granted because tomorrow is never promised,” he said, revealing he’d be performing “Till You Can’t” by Cody Johnson. “Working in law enforcement, not knowing what tomorrow holds is a real thing in my family and I feel that this is the opportunity for me to do music full time.”

Hunter earned chair turns from Kelsea Ballerini and Michael Bublé, though all four coaches had high praise for his performance.

“I really loved the power in your voice,” John Legend said. “It really sounded like a passionate performance, and I am so excited to see what you do on the show. Welcome to The Voice.”

Adam Levine added, “I loved what you did. I would have loved to turn around for you, but unfortunately, I’ve retired from turning around for country singers,” referring to his bad luck with getting country singers on his team over the years.

“Why do you hate country music so much, Adam?” Legend quipped, to which Levine retorted, “No, the question is: Why do country artists hate me? That said, you do have two wonderful choices here.”

It was then up to Ballerini and Bublé to battle it out, and Ballerini wasted no time bringing out all the tricks. “I’m going to be honest with you. There were some pitch issues. However, I’m looking for storytellers, writers, artists, and the way you told the story is what interested me,” she stated. “I am new here, but I’m also now. I am also now in country, so I’m going to bring out the big guns… I have boots.”

With that, the country star pulled out a pair of cowboy boots, which she promised to give to all her team members.

Bublé put up a fight to get Hunter on his side, telling him, “Over and over, beautiful country artists have turned around, and Kelsea has beaten me. I have not been here for 700 seasons like Adam, and I obviously haven’t learned my lesson yet. I really like country.”

He then put on his best Southern country-style voice, saying, “I really want to be with you and hang out with you.’ Maybe Robert, you’ll respect me, and you’ll say, ‘He’s brave.’ So, thank you for considering me, Robert.”

Before making his decision, Hunter told the coaches, “My family is the biggest reason I am here. If it’s okay with you, I’d like to see if they could come up and help me make this decision.”

Robert’s wife, Christian, and their daughter, Mary Blake, joined him onstage, and Legend asked if the toddler had “any musical preferences that would lean one way or the other between these two?”

“Who’s your favorite singer?” Hunter asked his daughter.

“Kelsea Ballerina,” she answered, mispronouncing the surname but settling Hunter’s decision.

When Ballerini joined the family on stage, she said, “Shall we talk about what happened? Robert’s daughter made the best choice. She said Kelsea Ballerina, so I’m now officially changing my name.”