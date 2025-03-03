Erin Napier and Ben Napier had some help from a pro on the Sunday, March 2, episode of Home Town. The couple brought in artist Mary Engelbreit to help with a renovation.

“TONIGHT on a new #HGTVHomeTown, Mary Engelbreit visits to help with a special project, a really rough house for a couple trying to DIY it all when their son hits the brakes and asks for our help on their behalf,” Erin wrote on Instagram before the episode aired.

The comments section was flooded with messages from fans who were thrilled about Engelbreit’s cameo. “Mary Englebert!?! She’s had such an influence on my style. My mom was a huge fan of hers in the 90s, and I still resonate so much with her designs,” someone wrote. Another person added, “Oh my goodness, I love Mary Engelbreit and have things of her sprinkled all throughout my house, including my daily calendar!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Erin Napier (@erinapier)

Another viewer jumped in to say, “I love Mary Engelbreit!! I used to get her magazine and decorated my living room similar to hers. It was a cozy, comfortable style that evoked sitting and reading,” while someone else gushed, “I loved Mary’s work from day one when she just had a kiosk in St Louis Union Station.”

“They are the nicest people in the world,” Engelbreit told EntertainmentNOW. “Exactly the way you think they would be.”

At 72 years old, Engelbreit has been making art for her fans for 40 years, but she’s not slowing down. “If I can’t draw every day, I’m not a happy person,” she admitted.

Meanwhile, Erin and Ben also have no plans to stop working anytime soon. The HGTV stars signed a multi-year deal with the network in January, with Home Town being renewed for 32 more episodes. Erin and Ben will be shooting new episodes through 2027.

Home Town, Sundays, 8/7c, HGTV