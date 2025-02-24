Erin Napier made a controversial choice with the artwork she chose to include in the home renovation on this week’s episode of Home Town. Following Sunday’s (February 23) episode, fans took to social media to share their mixed reviews about the design choice, which was placed in the living room and featured a floor-to-ceiling painting of a woman dancing.

“I wonder if the owners will keep that huge dancing woman painting Erin made. Dominates the room,” one person pointed out on Reddit. Several others agreed, writing, “Yeah it was a cool painting but it was HUGE and didn’t fit the vibe of the room at all,” “I wondered the same. It’s very specific and so huge. I admire Erin’s work and creative thinking, but not sure I’d want that ‘art piece’ in my house,” and, “I thought the same thing, cool painting but it’s just so big!”

In the comments of Erin’s Instagram post about the episode, the reactions were more positive. “That piece of art you did from the old flooring was simply the best ever,” someone gushed. Another person wrote, “Erin don’t stop painting your amazingly talented,” and someone else said, “Your painting is gorgeous!!! Loved the episode. Fabulous!”

Erin was proud of the work she and husband Ben Napier did. “Alright this one is one of my very favorite houses and episodes ever,” she shared. “We had fun making it, then I got the giggles last night watching Mary Claire get the giggles and now I guess y’all are probably gonna call it The Giggle One. What’s your favorite part?”

Season 8 of Home Town is currently airing, but the Napiers confirmed earlier this month that filming for Season 9 has already begun. The HGTV series has been picked up for 32 more episodes and will film through 2027

