A new episode of Fixer to Fabulous aired on HGTV as planned on Tuesday, February 25, this week, but viewers who recorded the show to watch it at a later time were faced with some problems. Host Jenny Marrs found her social media flooded with messages about how the episode didn’t record, and she responded to the complaints on her Instagram Story.

“Thanks for letting me know that a lot of y’all didn’t see this week’s episode because it didn’t record,” she shared. “I have no control over that issue BUT I have reported this to the network so they can look into what happened! I’m so sorry this was such a good one. I really hope it becomes available for you to watch.”

She also pointed out that the show can be streamed on Discovery+ and Max, and revealed that’s where she watched the episode herself.

About an hour later, she did a Q&A on her Instagram and addressed the situation again. “I know there was an issue with this week’s episode not recording on some DVR’s. There was a blip with some service providers – the network is aware and working to get this resolved,” she shared.

Season 6, Episode 12, featured Marrs and her husband, Dave Marrs, helping to repair and renovate a young family’s home after it was destroyed by tornadoes in May 2024. “My goodness, this was emotional one. Our community suffered immense loss last May when tornadoes touched down all across town in the middle of the night. At the time, we had already been planning to renovate Shelly and Alexa’s home (that had belonged to Shelly’s parents – Alexa’s grandparents) but the scope of work changed drastically after the storm,” Marrs shared.

She continued, “This home held countless family memories and our job was to restore what had been lost and to bring back life and joy and light. It was a beautiful, tearful reveal day. Lots of hugs and reminiscing took place. And, it felt so good to give this well-loved home back to this beautiful mother-daughter duo.”

Fixer to Fabulous, Season 6, Tuesdays, 8/7c, HGTV