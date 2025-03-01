Would Mark-Paul Gosselaar Do an ‘NYPD Blue’ Revival? ‘In a Heartbeat’

Right now, TV viewers know Mark-Paul Gosselaar as Sir, the one who kidnapped Shanola Hampton‘s Gabi as a teen (then played by A’zaria Carter) and held her captive until she escaped him, on Found; she then, in turn, kept him in her basement as her prisoner, until he escaped. Now, he’s once locked up, this time in prison, on the NBC drama. But 20 years ago, as the hit ABC drama NYPD Blue (which ranks #13 in our list of 90 Best Shows of the ’90s) was coming to an end, he was on the other side of the law.

Gosselaar joined the drama in its ninth season in 2001 as Detective John Clark Jr., partnered with Detective Andrew Sipowicz Sr. (Dennis Franz). He stayed with the show for the rest of its run, until it ended on March 1, 2005, after 12 seasons. Now, 20 years later, when Gosselaar recently stopped by TV Insider to discuss all things Found, we had to ask him if he’d ever do a revival of NYPD Blue.

“In a heartbeat, I would do a revival,” he told us. “I think they’ve tried to get it off the ground. I think Dick Wolf has got that sort of genre very locked up and rightfully so.”

Looking back on his time on the ABC drama, “I loved my tenure on that,” he shared. “It was like going to class every day, working with Dennis Franz. He was just a master at what he did and such a pleasure to work with him. And yeah, it was a great, great experience in my life.”

Gosselaar may not have joined until late in the show’s run, but his impact was great. Creator Steven Bochco chose for The TV Guide Book of Lists his 10 best moments the first episode the actor starred in and noted, “I knew the moment Mark-Paul Gosselaar came in that we’d never see another partner for Sipowicz.”

NYPD Blue, Complete Series, Streaming Now, Hulu