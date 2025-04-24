‘Found’ Star Mark-Paul Gosselaar Looks Back on ‘SVU,’ ‘Pitch’ & More Roles (VIDEO)

Meredith Jacobs
Comments

For two seasons now, TV fans have gotten used to seeing Mark-Paul Gosselaar shine as the chilling Sir, the man who kidnapped Gabi (Shanola Hampton) as a teen, whom she then held in her basement, and is now locked up in prison, on Found.

For Gosselaar, what stands out about his most recent role (the Season 2 finale airs in May) is “that you can start with something and then it evolves into something that you had no idea it could evolve into,” he told TV Insider during a recent visit to our office. “I’m just very thankful. I feel very fortunate that we’ve been able to tell this story now for two seasons and hoping for a third.”

When you think of Gosselaar, chances are the first thing that pops in your head is Saved by the Bell. But first, he played Zack Morris on Good Morning, Miss Bliss. He later reprised that role on the Peacock revival.

“The transition, I thought, was a bit awkward just because we were now moving the show to the Palisades. It was initially in Indiana. We had some other castmates that went away and then we adopted some new ones and it was just like a different school. So it was a little awkward at first,” he recalled. “Didn’t really feel like it was a transition. It almost felt like a brand-new show.”

Would Mark-Paul Gosselaar Do an 'NYPD Blue' Revival? 'In a Heartbeat'
Related

Would Mark-Paul Gosselaar Do an 'NYPD Blue' Revival? 'In a Heartbeat'

His guest spots over the years have included an episode of Law & Order: SVU. He filmed that injured. “I used to race motocross and I had gotten into a crash the few days before I had left for New York. So I remember I was on some very strong painkiller and was pretty loopy for most of filming,” Gosselaar shared. “And then I remember Chris Meloni had to slam me against the wall and my reaction was real because it did hurt a little bit, but I had nothing but positive things about Chris and Mariska [Hargitay], and Elizabeth Banks was my wife on the show. And it was fun. I had a good time.”

When Gosselaar’s name comes up, it’s hard not to think of the canceled-too-soon Pitch, which ran one season on Fox in 2016. “Way too soon,” he agreed. “I remember the audition process and I knew who they were going after for the actors for that role. And I was nothing like them. They sort of wanted a Mike Piazza type of guy, catcher, flowing hair and that kind of persona, charisma. And I just bet that wasn’t me when I walked in.”

He continued, “I remember Dan Fogelman just looked at me and he goes, ‘Can you gain weight?’ And I go, ‘Yeah, I can gain weight.’ And he goes, ‘Can you grow a beard?’ And I go, ‘Ah, that’s weird. I’ve never tried, but I think I can.’ So that was the very first time that I’ve ever grown a beard, was after 41 years of my life, I grew a beard for Dan Fogelman, and we created the character of Mike Lawson.”

Watch the full video above for more from Gosselaar on his career, including Highway to HeavenNYPD BlueFranklin & Bash, Barry, Will Trent, and other roles.

Barry - HBO

Barry where to stream

CSI: Crime Scene Investigation - CBS

CSI: Crime Scene Investigation where to stream

Found (2023) - NBC

Found (2023) where to stream

Franklin & Bash - TNT

Franklin & Bash where to stream

Highway to Heaven (1984) - NBC

Highway to Heaven (1984) where to stream

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit - NBC

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit where to stream

Barry

CSI: Crime Scene Investigation

Found (2023)

Franklin & Bash

Good Morning, Miss Bliss

Highway to Heaven (1984)

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit

mixed-ish

NYPD Blue

Pitch

Saved by the Bell (1989)

Saved by the Bell (2020)

Saved by the Bell: The College Years

The Passage

Will Trent

Mark-Paul Gosselaar




Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
(from left) Jeopardy! contestants Liam Starnes, Abigail Arnold, and Eric Cordova
1
‘Jeopardy!’ Fans React After ‘Badly Written’ Question Results in ‘Brutal’ Loss
Peter Krause in 9-1-1, Rob Lowe in Lone Star
2
‘9-1-1’: ‘Lone Star’s Rob Lowe Reacts to Bobby’s Death
Wheel of Fortune contestant Caroline Spicer solving the Bonus Puzzle on April 22, 2025
3
‘Wheel of Fortune’ Contestant Has Agonizing Loss After Ryan Seacrest Teases Her Family
Mariel Molino as Cecilia “Lala” Dominguez and Austin Stowell as Leroy Jethro Gibbs — 'NCIS: Origins' Season 1 Finale
4
Mariel Molino Teases ‘the Story of Her’ Reveal in ‘NCIS: Origins’ Season 1 Finale
John Goodman and Sara Gilbert in 'The Conners' series finale
5
‘The Conners’ Finale Closes the Book on ‘Roseanne’ — How Did the Series End?