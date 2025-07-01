‘The Price Is Right’ Contestant Has Ham-Tastic $10,000 Win

Brittany Sims
Comments
The Price Is Right contestant Jolee palying vending machine on June 27, 2025
The Price Is Right/YouTube
A The Price Is Right contestant won over $10,000 in prizes after guessing the price of diced ham on the show’s season finale. She also almost predicted the price of an item with quick math skills.

Contestant Jolee won the fifth item up for bid, which was a misting fan with speakers and a cover, worth $559, on June 27. She bid $412, which was only $1 over the next highest bidder.

Jolee then played Vend-o-Price for a new home theater, which included leather reclining seats, an 85-inch 4K UHD television, and five speakers. It was worth $9,898. The game is a big vending machine with three grocery items in it. The top item is the least expensive, and the bottom item is the most expensive.

The game show contestant has to drop a coin in the vending machine to see how much of each item is in there. There were 10 yogurt smoothies, six packages of diced ham, and three frozen ricottas. Jolee then had to pick which shelf was the most expensive. She chose the six diced hams.

She chose the diced hams. The yogurt smoothies were revealed to be $1.39 each, making the total $13.90. The three frozen entrees were $6.99, totaling $20.97. Before the price of the hams was revealed, Jolee said, “$3.50,” doing the math in her head of how much she needed to win.

They were $3.99 each, so she was close. But, the total wound up being $23.94, so she won the home theater.

Jolee’s total winnings were $10,457. She spun only a 45 on the Showcase wheel, so she did not advance to the Showcase. The show had a double overbid on the Showcase, so there was no winner.

Jolee was QUICK to root for $3.50. Dude, I can divide 21 by 6 on my couch no problem, but that’s incredible wits on stage,” a YouTube user wrote. 

“Way to go, Jolee!” said another.

“That was easy,” a third added.

“Congrats!” said another.

