Ant Anstead didn’t receive rave reviews for his judging on The Flip Off. While fans were happy to see him and ex-wife Christina Haack in a good place after their previous custody battle, many viewers weren’t thrilled for how he made his choice between Christina and Tarek El Moussa when judging the guest bedroom/bathroom of their home flips.

At the end of the episode, Ant declared that there was a tie between Christina and Tarek, who’s partnered with wife Heather Rae El Moussa. However, he still picked Christina as the winner and admitted that it was a biased decision.

“Ultimately, I have to stand by the mother of my kids,” Ant said. “It’s not going to be something that you want to hear because unfortunately it puts Christina and me on the same team forever. So, unfortunately, this judge is swayed.” He also said that he made his choice even before he saw the designs, telling the contestants, “Christina had already won” before he left his house that morning.

Fans on social media have been raving about how refreshing it is to get a good mix of home renovations and personal storylines on The Flip Off, and while that was still the case this week, there was also a lot of criticism towards Ant.

“Big fan of the show but this was disappointing. All judging should be blind – no judge should know who has which home. Tonight kinda put a damper on the show for me,” someone commented on Instagram. Another person wrote, “That judging by Ant was disappointing. It wasn’t a fair judge,” and someone else said, “Great show- but one should win on merits not who they had relationships with. Episode 4 was not fair. Not cool! Win was not an honest win… it was biased and unfair. Shouldn’t go down like that. Just saying!!”

Another commenter wrote, “Ant did NOT do his job. It should’ve been judged with him not knowing whose space was whose. I really don’t care who wins because I like all of you, but this really makes me want Tarek and Heather to win.” Someone else also said, “I understand why Ant voted the way he did..but man I wish he would have been a blind judge. That would have been more fair…but this added drama.”

The competition is now a 2-2 tie, with Tarek and Heather winning for the kitchen and master bedroom/bathroom, and Christina winning for living area and guest bedroom/bathroom. However, a winner won’t be decided until the renovations are all complete and the houses are sold. Whichever home has a better return on investment (ROI) will be the winner.

