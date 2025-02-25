Intelligence Has Your Back For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Chicago P.D. Newsletter:

Intelligence has a Deputy Chief problem right now on Chicago P.D.: Reid (Shawn Hatosy) stopped Burgess (Marina Squerciati) from briefly transferring to another unit after she got her detective badge and knows things that the unit has covered up regarding Torres (Benjamin Levy Aguilar) and his relationship with a CI. He told Voight (Jason Beghe) that he wants to use the information differently and for them to be friends. That can’t mean anything good. Voight doesn’t trust Reid at all, says Beghe.

“The question isn’t about who you can and can’t trust — that’s obvious — but it’s also how to navigate that. And so here’s a guy who is dangerous and he could hurt Voight, but he could also hurt his team, which is kind of not something he’s willing to compromise on. Voight would definitely go to the mattresses: You try to hurt my people, then it’s a whole other, there’s no governor left,” Beghe tells TV Insider. “We’re getting into that area. But the thing that’s interesting is that I think what’s implied, even though we don’t have the same kind of history, that Reid is the same. This is not the guy you F with. Just like you’re not going to F with me, neither are you going to F with him.”

Beghe also notes that while he’s older than Hatosy, whom he praises, “we look similar. It’s almost like Voight’s looking in the mirror, and I find it interesting. We’re going to see what happens. I’m definitely having fun on and off the set with it. We’re kind of getting to the crescendo as we’re ending the season and it’s going to go somewhere. I can feel it heading somewhere. I said to Shawn, ‘At some point, we’re going to be grabbing each other’s shirts at least.’ And he said, yeah. You can see it happening, you can feel it. That’s obviously metaphorical. But somebody is going down.”

Also coming up for Voight is the aftermath of Chapman (Sara Bues) telling him she cared about him after risking her career by lying about having a criminal informant to get the unit a warrant to access a serial killer’s home. The ASA then went away to work a case, but she will be coming back soon.

“We’ve shot one episode since she’s been back and we are working together very closely, but we have not brought up or even alluded to that other conversation,” shares Beghe. “But there is a closeness and a respect and a word you could use that probably would be misinterpreted, so with a grain of salt, intimacy, which Voight certainly doesn’t share much with many others; the team members that he was able to do that with, that he had historically done it with, are all gone or dead. And so it’s kind of interesting, I think, to see a little bit of Voight at home, so to speak.”

But first up is the February 26 episode, the second part of the case introduced in “Zoe.” That episode earlier this season introduced Zoe, a young girl who had been kidnapped. The man responsible, a serial killer, is still out there. It was personal for Ruzek (Patrick John Flueger) then and remains so, especially as he continues to grapple with his father’s Alzheimer’s diagnosis.

Beghe thinks that Voight is aware of all that and that he should be keeping an eye on him, “but it doesn’t really matter. This isn’t really about Voight. This is about Ruzek and about cops and it just happens to be a beautiful episode that’s incredibly well written, acted, and directed. It’s a good episode of television.”

He adds that it was “a joy to participate in. You know how shows are sometimes, ‘Well, that’s not my cup of tea. I don’t really like cop shows and I’m more into rom-coms or whatever.’ This is an episode that I feel would appeal to most anybody. It’s great. It’s really good. It’s hard not to like this one.”

What’s your take on Reid? What are you hoping to see from Voight and Chapman when she returns? Let us know in the comments section below.

Chicago P.D., Wednesdays, 10/9c, NBC