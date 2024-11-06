Intelligence Has Your Back For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Chicago P.D. Newsletter:

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Chicago P.D. Season 12 Episode 6 “Pawns.”]

Intelligence finally has a new detective in its ranks on Chicago P.D.: Kim Burgess (Marina Squerciati)!

It’s smooth sailing through the written and oral parts of the test for Burgess, but then comes the ride-along, with Suarez (Elizabeth Rodriguez), off Chief Reid’s (Shawn Hatosy) request. During the course of the investigation that Burgess leads as part of it, she does make a mistake, but so does Suarez—insisting they split up while chasing a suspect, which ends with Burgess fighting for her life. After, Burgess doesn’t want a favor from Suarez to be sent back to Intelligence; the other woman thinks she should go elsewhere to learn what it means to play the game, which will make her a better detective—and she can’t get that working for Voight (Jason Beghe).

Burgess decides to do just that and return to Intelligence in six months, even as Ruzek (Patrick John Flueger) suggests just taking the favor for covering for Suarez; he does support her decision, though. However, Reid throws that out the window, revealing that he decides where detectives are assigned, and he’s assigning her back to Intelligence. She doesn’t really have a choice.

Below, Squerciati opens up about that twist in Burgess’ promotion, Burzek’s upcoming wedding, and more.

I’m so happy for Detective Burgess—it’s very much deserved and overdue, but how is she feeling given that ending and what Reid did? It feels like that kind of took a little of the joy out of it…

Marina Squerciati: Yeah, I think it was trial by fire. You can try and avoid politics in CPD, but politics will find you and it found her. I think it definitely tainted it. I don’t think she’s going to go home and tell Makayla that. I think she’s going to be like, “Mommy made it. I’m a strong, badass woman and follow your dreams.” But I think at night with Adam, she’s like, “I didn’t want it this way. I’ve worked so hard so long.” I think that she is devastated.

Yeah, because they have the conversation in the locker room before and she was set on what she was going to do.

It’s funny, locker room scenes are kind of the hardest scenes to film because you have to have a sense of decorum because you’re in the office, but you also are allowed to open up in a way that you don’t in the bullpen. And we filmed a couple takes where I was a little bit more unsure, but I’m glad that they went with the ones where I knew what exactly what I wanted to do. I knew where my moral compass was set. I liked it.

Does she think that Suarez is right and she can’t get what she needs to at Intelligence with Voight at this point?

No, I don’t think so. I never say I think she’s right. She says that’s what she’s going to do and I’m not going to pull any levers to make that happen. I can pull a lever, but I’m not playing politics. I don’t want to do it, so I’m going to do exactly what she says.

What are we going to see from Detective Burgess going forward? I’ve talked to Gwen Sigan, and they all do the same job in Intelligence.

I know, I was hoping I don’t have to run anymore. That was brought up, that detectives don’t run. I was like, well, that sounds fabulous, but so far, it has not been true. So I don’t know. I have no idea. Other than running a scene, maybe having a little bit more trust and sort of confidence from Voight, I don’t know that anything’s going to change.

There’s clearly something about Reid and now it seems like Burgess is kind of in the middle of that. How’s she feeling about him as the chief?

I think she’s wary. I think she has no idea what’s going on. Also, Marina has no idea what’s going on. What is happening? Why am I suddenly in the middle of something? Why does he want me to be a detective [with Intelligence]? I have no idea.

Voight points out that nothing’s ever free. Is something coming up there with Reid? Can she stay clear of it?

I mean, I know that there are a couple scenes where Reid is sort of in Voight’s face, not as a fight, but you owe me. But I, Burgess, have not seen it come my way yet. But I’m sure it will.

Are there any Burgess and Atwater (LaRoyce Hawkins) scenes coming up? That’s been such a great relationship from the beginning.

No, unfortunately not. I would love to work more with Atwater. We are such good friends on and off the show. He’s just like the funniest human being alive. I would love more. I would love more. I would love to explore my relationship to Cook, Toya Turner, who’s fabulous. I do explore my relationship with Benny [Benjamin Levy Aguilar] in the next couple episodes, so that’s fun. It’s sort of developed into an older sister, younger brother sort of mentorship, which I like.

What was your favorite scene to film from this episode?

I liked the scene with Suarez in the car where she’s sort of like—it’s rare that Burgess is allowed to mouth off and I’d like to see a little bit more mouthy Burgess.

I know Burgess and Ruzek’s wedding is finally coming this season. What have you heard and what are you hoping to see?

We’re filming an episode now where Mac says that she really wants it in Belize and I’m like, I’d love it in Belize. Is that actually, do we have the budget? Is it possible? I think Gwen has to work on figuring out what she wants tonally for it because—the way Halstead [Jesse Lee Soffer] and Upton [Tracy Spiridakos] got married is really tonally appropriate in our show and I think we deserve more for that, for Burzek. So I don’t know how they’re going to do it, but I’m looking forward to it and I just really want to wear a white dress.

But then you have to think with their jobs, that dress is going to get ruined.

It’s going to get blood on it for sure. Just like someone’s going to fall from a building or something, I don’t know.

But I think what’s important is to have the family element for Burgess.

Oh, for sure. Yeah. I mean everyone’s going to be there. It’d be funny to see Voight there, too.

What else is coming up for Burgess?

Right now we’re doing a Ruzek episode, and Disco Bob, his dad [Jack Coleman], is coming back, which is sort of going to throw a wrench into our relationship for a little bit. So that’s going to be interesting.

What’s that dynamic like for Burgess?

I don’t know. We’re still filming it right now, so I’m still exploring it. I’ve only had two scenes with Disco Bob. And it’s nice, but it’s always complicated with in-laws, so we’ll see.

What’s been your favorite scene to film so far this season? Is it from this episode?

Yeah, I would say that car scene. I want to yell more this season. I want to get angrier this season.

Is there anything else you want to do this season?

I would like to really get in someone’s face. I feel like I don’t really get in people’s faces. I’m ready.

Chicago P.D., Wednesdays, 10/9c, NBC