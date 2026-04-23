What To Know In the upcoming April 29 episode of Chicago P.D., Ruzek is found unconscious with no memory.

The preview offers clues as to what happened to him.

Wait, what happened to Ruzek?! It can’t be anything good, but it’s Patrick John Flueger‘s turn for a Chicago P.D.-centric episode, and the preview, which NBC released on April 22, offers some teases.

The Wednesday, April 29, episode, titled “Going Back,” will see “Ruzek’s investigation into a mysterious VHS tape found among his father’s belongings [have] unexpected consequences, sending the Intelligence Unit scrambling to uncover the truth behind a cold case,” according to the official description.

The preview, which you can watch above, shows Burgess (Marina Squerciati) with her husband in the hospital. She explains that Ruzek was found unconscious and has a concussion. “I don’t remember anything at all,” he says. He was apparently investigating a murder. The rest of the video offers a look at some of the scenes from the aforementioned VHS tape. But with Ruzek’s mind holding the key, what will it take for him to remember what happened?

Ruzek going through his father’s belongings does have us worried about Bob’s (Jack Coleman) future and what could be coming; he has Alzheimer’s, and Ruzek had taken time off to be with him earlier this season. This could all be building to Bob’s death. The diagnosis came in Season 12.

As Bob said at the time, when Ruzek had insisted he move in with his family, “It’s going to get bad. It’s going to get real bad. I’m not going to remember how to be. I’m not going to remember who you are. I don’t want you to see me like that.” He added, “I may forget to say this later, so just let me say it now. I love you. I’m very proud of who you are.”

Flueger praised Coleman’s work in those scenes in that episode, telling TV Insider, “My God, if he doesn’t just knock this thing out of the park, it’s heartbreaking. I didn’t have to do anything. And we’ve been working together so long playing these characters that there’s kind of an easy rapport,” admitting, “Those scenes were hard. … Jack’s so good. It was tough. It was hard. It was really heartbreaking, but also easy because it was so heartbreaking and that’s how it should be, I suppose.”

What are your predictions for this next episode? Let us know in the comments section below.

Chicago P.D., Wednesdays, 10/9c, NBC