Stephen Colbert Declares Trump the King of Trolls in ‘Late Show’ Monologue

Another day in America means more President Trump happenings to contend with, and luckily, Stephen Colbert was on hand once again on Thursday night (February 20) to break it all down.

On Thursday’s Late Show, Colbert spoke about the recent implementation of congestion pricing in New York City to help reduce traffic and emissions. He pointed out how the concept seems to be working, as traffic has diminished and foot traffic in Manhattan has increased, with Broadway shows selling out and local businesses benefiting.

“Now, obviously, this seems like a good thing, so Donald Trump ruined it,” Colbert stated, showing a social media post from the president in which he declared, “CONGESTION PRICING IS DEAD, Manhattan and all of New York is SAVED. LONG LIVE THE KING!”

“Yes, the classic domain of an all-powerful king. Yes, it’s what all kings do: regulate local toll roads,” the late-night host quipped. “Behold! Camelot has been saved, for I have pulled Excalibur from the median strip of the Cross Bronx Expressway.”

Colbert said the president calling himself a “king” is something he isn’t supposed to do while also pointing out how the White House X account shared an image of Trump wearing a crown.

“But you know he’s trolling us, and we shouldn’t take the bait. But with this guy, every troll is a trial balloon,” the comedian continued. “So, here we go. Mr. Trump, America will never bow before any king not named Burger, for he hath made us all part of the royal family.”

Colbert then put on a paper Burger King crown, adding, “And we hunger for onion rings!”

He went on to point out how Governor Hochul shot back at Trump’s claims, saying congestion pricing wouldn’t end in a social media post where she stated, “The cameras are staying on.”

“Governor, I love your defiance,” Colbert responded, “but you know Trump loves cameras. This just means he’s going to do his next press conference strapped to the hood of a Camry.”

Elsewhere in his monologue, Colbert touched on Trump’s odd response to a question from a reporter on Air Force One who asked about potential budget cuts at the Defense Department. Trump answered by saying, “We’re gonna go into Fort Knox to make sure the gold is there.”

“Okay, that wasn’t the question,” Colbert said. “So what the hell is Trump talking about?”

“Follow me down the stupid hole, friends,” he continued, explaining how there are some old conspiracies about whether the government is being truthful about the amount of gold in the vault of Fort Knox, a theory Elon Musk has been “obsessed with” recently.

Doing his Trump impression, Colbert added, “We’re gonna see if there’s really silver at Long John’s. I’m telling you, if the silver’s not there, then I solved that placemat for nothing.”

You can watch Colbert’s full opening monologue in the video above and let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.