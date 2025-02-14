HGTV fans who have been following Christina Haack‘s journey over the years are familiar with her longtime friend and design partner James Bender, which is why there’s been some confusion over his absence on The Flip Off.

The new series, which pits Haack against her ex-husband, Tarek El Moussa, and his wife, Heather Rae El Moussa, in a house-flipping competition, premiered in January. While Haack’s collaborators Kylie Wing and Michael Lange have been pivotal in helping her with her renovation, Bender is nowhere to be seen.

On top of that, he hasn’t posted on Instagram since August 2024, which is when the finale of Christina on the Coast Season 5 aired. While Bender is generally not super active on social media, fans have definitely noticed his presence missing on The Flip Off.

“Where are you? I don’t see you anymore and miss you!” one person commented on his most recent post. Someone else wrote, “where are you in @christinahaack latest season??? We love you and miss seeing you on the show,” and another person questioned, “Are you still working with Christina Hall?”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by james c bender (@jamescbender)

Bender’s whereabouts are unknown, but considering he has been Haack’s righthand man for years, it’s definitely raised some questions. The designer previously appeared on Christina on the Coast, Christina in the Country, and Barbie Dreamhouse Challenge with Haack.

In July 2023, he gushed over their friendship in a birthday post for Haack on Instagram. “Happiest Birthday to my sweet friend and forever partner in crime. You make the world a better place, and me a better person. Love you always @thechristinahall.”

Meanwhile, the competition on The Flip Off is getting intense, with Tarek and Heather in a 2-1 lead over Haack after renovations in the kitchen, master bedroom/bathroom, and living room. The upcoming episode will feature Haack’s ex-husband Ant Anstead as a judge. In the end, the winner will be decided based on who has the better return on investment (ROI) for their flipped property.

The Flip Off, Wednesdays, 8/7c, HGTV