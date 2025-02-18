The Floor is supposed to be a game show with 100 everyday people competing in their expert categories in order to win $250,000. However, fans have noticed lately that reality TV stars, actors, and other minor celebrities are subtly popping up in the new season.

On Season 1, actor Dyllan Christopher, who starred in Unaccompanied Minors, Murphy Brown, and Armageddon appeared on the show. However, if you aren’t a fan of those movies and shows, you probably didn’t recognize him.

Then on Season 2, Eric Lloyd, who played Charlie Calvin in The Santa Clause movies ironically played under the category “Christmas Movies.” And before he played the category, he revealed who he was, making his fellow contestants gasp.

However, Season 3 is STACKED with some familiar faces…and many viewers aren’t happy about it. The first contestant that fans noticed is a former Jeopardy! player. David Madden competed in the 2006 Tournament of Champions. Host Rob Lowe pointed him out along with a few other famous faces including Kent Ferguson, a springboard diver from the 1992 Olympics, Jahmani Swanson, a professional athlete, actor Brian O’Halloran from Clerks, Kenny and Mari, a married couple from Bachelor in Paradise Season 7, and a few influencers.

After episode 2, O’Halloran had nine squares and is still in the game. Swanson already had his duel and is no longer on the show. Kenny and Mari and Ferguson have not gone yet, and Madden is still in the game.

Reddit users would love to have Season 1 back, where there was only one minor actor that flew under the radar. They want every day, non-famous people competing for the money.

“Frustrated at the amount of ‘actors’ on the floor now. It was a great show, now it’s full of people looking for their 15 minutes of game,” the original poster said.

“I’m not a huge fan of celebrities and stars from reality shows being on gameshows like The Floor. I always felt like game shows in general are meant to be played by regular people. It’s a trend on reality tv shows like Deal or No Deal Island to bring in reality stars from similar shows, which I suppose makes sense. but doing so on gameshows like The Floor is a trend I don’t like,” another user said.

“Thought the same thing, having bachelors, an actor, Olympian. Give us just basic 9-5ers come on. Plus the mom daughter stuff, who cares,” wrote a third.

“It’s the absolute dumbest thing,” said another.

“After they announced there was a couple from the Bachelor I audibly groaned. That killed it for me. Combined with how many contestants clearly are not ‘experts’ in their given category & are just not bright period, it’s become nearly unwatchable,” a Reddit user wrote.

However, some fans could see the other side of it, with them saying that celebrities have always been on game shows.

“It’s less than 10 people out of 100? It’s honestly not a big deal. Especially since all those folks aren’t gonna last one duel. Maybe Brian,” a defender said.

“Actors in LA have always been on game shows, always,” said another.

The Floor, Wednesdays, 9/8c, Fox