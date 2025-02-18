‘The Price Is Right’ Announces Plans for Landmark 10,000th Episode

Come on down to celebrate 10,000 episodes of The Price Is Right on Wednesday, February 26. Host Drew Carey will celebrate his 3,269 episode and will be joined by announcer George Gray and models Rachel Reynolds, Amber Lancaster, Manuela Arbeláez, Alexis Gaube, James O’Halloran, and Devin Goda to commemorate it.

The episode will air at its normal time, 11am est, on CBS, and air an encore presentation on primetime on Tuesday, March 4 at 8pm est for those who can’t watch it during the day. The game show can also be streamed on Paramount+.

The contestants will play fan-favorite games with a “10,000” theme, according to a press release. Some of the games will include Grande Game with a $100,000 grand prize, Any Number, where the piggybank will be worth 10,000 times more than the normal amount, and Lucky Seven will be played as “Lucky Ten,” with ten $1 bills instead of the usual seven, giving a contestant an even greater chance at winning a new car.

The Price is Right will donate $10,000 to NAMI, the National Alliance on Mental Illness, to honor the milestone episode. Carey incorporates making mental health a priority during his sign-off at the end of every show.

Fans who are interested in attending a taping of the game show can apply on On Camera Audiences.

TPIR is the number one series in daytime and the longest-running game show in television history. The game show premiered in 1972 and was originally hosted by Bob Barker until he retired in June 2007.