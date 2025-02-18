‘The Price Is Right’: Friends Win 3 Cars After Model’s $30,000 Cash Prize Disaster

The Price Is Right was all about love and friendship on Friday, February 14 when they had a special Galentine’s Day episode. It celebrates women’s friendships and originated on Parks & Recreation by the character Leslie Knope (Amy Poehler). On this episode, TPIR fans couldn’t get over a trio of friends who all won cars as well after a model’s cash prize snafu.

The first group of friends, Sharon, Linda, and Alana, who called themselves the “Drewpremes” (a reference to the group The Supremes) played 1/2 Off, where the contestants were shown 16 boxes, one of which contains $30,000. They then were shown two small prizes with prices attached. If the contestants identify which price is half of the actual price, then half of the empty boxes are removed. This process is repeated for a total of three pairs of small prizes. The contestants then select a box. If the box contains the $30,000, then the contestants win.

The three women picked number three after being down to two boxes. Model James O’Halloran picked up the box to reveal if they were right. However, the model put the box on a trolley and tried to roll it towards them. A wheel got stuck and the box fell, revealing their cash prize of $30,000 inside before they could do the grand reveal. O’Halloran laughed as host Drew Carey told the women they won.

“Spill the beans!” Carey yelled as he and O’Halloran laughed.

Next Julie, Krista, and Danika had the chance to each win a car as they played One Wrong Price. They had to guess which car was priced incorrectly and if they did, they would all go home with one. Julie guessed that the Volkswagon was the wrong price at $28,295. Carey warned the announced George, who was helping in this game that the show has “already seen what happened with handsome people,” referencing O’Halloran’s mess up. However, George joked that they had “no worries” with him. The women guessed correctly and won as the Volkswagon was retailed at $25,000.

They wound up making it to the Showcase when they spun 60. The “Drewpremes” only spun a 55. They bid $28,000 on a prize pack that included designer robes, a living room set, and another car. They were over by $4,300, so they lost because the other team was only over by $3,000.

TPIR fans commented on the win on Instagram.

