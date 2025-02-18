It’s been 23 years since Vecepia Towery won Season 4 of Survivor, so fans were thrilled to see her make her unexpected television return on The Price Is Right. The former reality star popped up on the February 13 episode and even got picked to play.

Survivor fans were so excited by the appearance and flooded social media with comments begging for more. With Season 50 of Survivor confirmed to be a returning players season, many viewers are hoping for the return of Towery on the show. “She’s the same age as sue [Smey] and a winner , and she looks healthy so I think she should come back,” someone pointed out. Someone else wrote, “I hope they get her back on before it’s too late.”

Her past with Survivor was not mentioned when she appeared on The Price Is Right, although she wore a shirt that referenced the fact that she was a reality TV star.

Many others also commented on how great Towery looked during her Price Is Right appearance. “How does she look younger than when she was on Survivor nearly 20 years ago???” one Reddit user gushed, while another added, “She looks so good! Beautiful smile.”

Towery had the chance to win a Kia during her time on the game show, but was unsuccessful. Still, it seemed like she had a great time. The episode was filmed in November 2024, and Towery documented her visit to the set at the time.

“Another Bucket List accomplishment,” she shared on Instagram. “Had fun attending a filming of The Price is Right. Met a lot of great people. Show will air 2.13.25. Thank you honey for supporting one of my lifelong goals.”

For the most part, Towery has kept a low profile since winning Survivor, and has not returned to the game since. She has divorced her first husband, Leander Robinson, but remarried after meeting Jerome Leonard in 2023. They tied the knot in July 2024.

