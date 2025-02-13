Drew Scott and Jonathan Scott have been staples on HGTV since Property Brothers first premiered in 2011. The show has produced multiple spinoffs and opened up plenty of other opportunities for the twins, and now, they have another series in their orbit!

HGTV announced on Thursday, February 13, that Drew and Jonathan will star in the upcoming series Chasing the West (working title). The show will feature the brothers returning to their roots as they “help families who wish to escape hectic city life or own land discover the incredible attributes and unique challenges of ranch living, including adapting to a slower pace, tending livestock, and growing produce.”

The real estate moguls grew up on a cattle ranch, so they’re certainly familiar with this lifestyle. Chasing the West will feature eight episodes and debut on HGTV in summer 2025, according to the network. The series will “highlight sprawling landscapes in Arizona, California, and Texas.”

“For more than a decade, Drew and Jonathan have made families’ dreams of a beautiful home a reality, and they’ll continue that journey in a brand-new way in Chasing the West,” Loren Ruch, HGTV’s head of content, said in a statement. “Now millions of fans will see the Brothers in a different light when they share their strong passion and vast knowledge of ranch living with regular people just like us hoping to make a major lifestyle change.”

The brothers will also serve as executive producers on the show, with their production company Scott Brothers Entertainment producing the program.

This series doesn’t premiere for a few months, but Drew and Jonathan are currently starring on Season 9 of their show Celebrity IOU, where they team up with stars who want to give back to a loved one by gifting them a home renovation. The show airs on Mondays at 9/8c on HGTV.

Chasing the West (wt), Summer 2025, HGTV