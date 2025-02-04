Rob Lowe wasn’t afraid to give some input while appearing on Celebrity IOU. Even though Drew Scott and Jonathan Scott led the home renovation for the actor’s former nanny and now-assistant Carol, Lowe made sure his own ideas were heard too.

Not only did Lowe pick up some tools and take part in the actual renovation, he also made his feelings known about the design during the Monday, February 3, episode. While the group was styling Carol’s home, Drew and Jonathan put a folded blanket on the sofa and Jonathan asked if it should be straight or gathered.

“We’re not doing any of that,” Lowe replied. “We’re going to fold it, and we’re going to place it on top. There’s no tucking like it’s a bed!” Drew jumped in and jokingly added, “It’s not called a tuck [blanket], Jonathan! It’s called a throw!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HGTV (@hgtv)

Lowe said that he and Carol have similar tastes when it comes to home design, which is why he was able to provide so many suggestions. “My thing about houses is that I’m all about the light,” he told the Scott brothers. “Natural light is the best. I can’t do a dark house. The no-no of no-nos is bad floor plan and flow, and not enough natural light.”

He also admitted to having “really good confidence” in design and said that his home preference is “classic, timeless, and effortless.” At the end of the day, it’s necessary for the space to be “livable [and] comfy,” he said, adding, “I think that’s the most important. Comfy, livable warmth.”

Celebrity IOU features Jonathan and Drew teaming up with A-list celebrities who want to express their gratitude for individuals who’ve had a “major impact on their lives by surprising them with big, heartwarming home renovations.” This season will also feature Courteney Cox, Andy Garcia, Goldie Hawn, Kyle MacLachlan, and Sarah Silverman.

Celebrity IOU, Mondays, 9/8c, HGTV